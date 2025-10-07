The Subway Footlong Cookies We Never Saw On Nationwide Menus
It's a strange thing when the country's largest sandwich shop becomes known for its cookies, but that's exactly what has happened to Subway, and if some experiments had worked out footlong cookies might have been an even bigger part of the menu. The original footlong cookie came out back in 2024 as part of Subway's Footlong Collection with churros and pretzels, and is now the only menu item from that rollout that has survived on most menus. This isn't too much of a surprise, as Subway cookies have long been a fan-favorite, even as the chain has struggled in recent years. But one thing most customers never got to taste was some truly unique footlong cookie flavors that were tested out back in 2022.
The four cookie flavors were inspired by the variety of the Subway Series sandwiches, and were the Subway Cookie Club, The MexiCali, The Monster, and The Great Pickle. Each creation featured a footlong cookie base, along with drizzles and toppings. They were only tested out in Miami for one day at a pop-up restaurant called Cookieway, which coincided with Subway's first unveiling of its footlong chocolate chip cookie for National Cookie Day that year.
It's not clear if they were ever meant to be released nationally, but they certainly were interesting creations. The Subway Cookie Club was a double chocolate cookie with vanilla frosting, that got topped with chocolate chips, sprinkles, chocolate and raspberry sauce, and shark-fin-like chunks of macadamia and raspberry cheesecake cookies perched on top.
Subway once sold four Subway Series footlong cookies at a pop-up event
The Subway footlong cookie creations got progressively more interesting, or just stranger, from there. The MexiCali had a sugar cookie base topped with dulce de leche, a white chocolate drizzle, espresso chips and ground coffee, but also mole(!), Tajin, and crunchy corn nuts. The Monster was a little more straightforward, although no less over the top. It featured another double chocolate cookie base, spread with peanut butter, and sprinkles with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels, pretzels, and both chocolate and white chocolate drizzles.
The one that would have really gotten people talking was The Great Pickle, and yes it was exactly what it sounds like. It was a sweet-and-salty flavor bomb with a sugar cookie base, peanut butter and marshmallow creme spread, and three salty toppings: potato chips, bacon and dill pickles.
Fast food chocolate chip cookies are a dime a dozen, and the popularity of Subway's is admittedly a bit baffling, but in an era of social-media virality, especially with wild food creations, these Subway footlong cookies seemed poised for some kind of success. Especially since the basic footlong chocolate chip cookie has hung around as a fan favorite, there is always the possibility Subway could try something like this again, even if not with these specific flavors. With so many Subway's closing around the country, it certainly needs to try something, so why not swing for the fences?