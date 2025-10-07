The Subway Footlong Cookies We Never Saw On Nationwide Menus

It's a strange thing when the country's largest sandwich shop becomes known for its cookies, but that's exactly what has happened to Subway, and if some experiments had worked out footlong cookies might have been an even bigger part of the menu. The original footlong cookie came out back in 2024 as part of Subway's Footlong Collection with churros and pretzels, and is now the only menu item from that rollout that has survived on most menus. This isn't too much of a surprise, as Subway cookies have long been a fan-favorite, even as the chain has struggled in recent years. But one thing most customers never got to taste was some truly unique footlong cookie flavors that were tested out back in 2022.

The four cookie flavors were inspired by the variety of the Subway Series sandwiches, and were the Subway Cookie Club, The MexiCali, The Monster, and The Great Pickle. Each creation featured a footlong cookie base, along with drizzles and toppings. They were only tested out in Miami for one day at a pop-up restaurant called Cookieway, which coincided with Subway's first unveiling of its footlong chocolate chip cookie for National Cookie Day that year.

It's not clear if they were ever meant to be released nationally, but they certainly were interesting creations. The Subway Cookie Club was a double chocolate cookie with vanilla frosting, that got topped with chocolate chips, sprinkles, chocolate and raspberry sauce, and shark-fin-like chunks of macadamia and raspberry cheesecake cookies perched on top.