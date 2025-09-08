The Regular Jersey Mike's Sub Is Bigger Than Subway's 6" Sub
If you have a hankering for a sub sandwich, you have plenty of options. Two of the most popular are Subway and Jersey Mike's, with other examples including Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, and Quiznos. These stores usually serve multiple sizes, with the most well-known being Subway's six-inch and footlong subs. Because of this, you might assume that Jimmy John's regular sub is also six inches, but this is not the case. Jimmy John's regular sub is an inch larger than Subway's six-inch.
If you order both Subway and Jimmy John's sandwiches at the same time, you can see that the Jersey Mike's offering is a bit bigger, at 7-7.5 inches. This follows a pattern of Jersey Mike's having bigger subs, as its giant size is also larger than a Subway footlong. And the extra size doesn't just come from a more bread. When slicing each sandwich in half and visibly comparing them, Subway sandwiches seem less packed with meat and toppings. So not only are you getting a longer sub when ordering Jersey Mike's, but you'll likely get a fuller one too, really getting the most bang for your buck.
How Jersey Mike's and Subway compare in pricing and flavor
While Jersey Mike's subs are larger, they also cost more. A turkey sub from a Jersey Mike's in Naples, Florida, costs $9.55, while Subway's version in the same region goes for $7.19. And, when it comes to added toppings, Jersey Mike's charges $2.35 and $2.00 for pepperoni and bacon. Meanwhile, Subway charges $1.19 for each.
We must also consider taste, which is a bit harder to analyze since it's so subjective. It's worth noting, though, that Jersey Mike's is largely considered superior in taste to Subway, with Reddit users praising the former's subs and using some choice words to describe the latter's. In addition, when Tasting Table ranked 21 sandwich chains, Subway earned dead last place thanks to its questionable ingredients. Jersey Mike's, meanwhile, earned a very respectable eighth place, and many of its offerings earned praise in a Tasting Table ranking of Jersey Mike's subs. This means that if your priority is quality, the larger and better-tasting Jersey Mike's subs should definitely be your choice over Subway. That said, Subway is a good choice if budget is your concern — just be sure to choose one of its better sandwiches.