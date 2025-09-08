If you have a hankering for a sub sandwich, you have plenty of options. Two of the most popular are Subway and Jersey Mike's, with other examples including Jimmy John's, Firehouse Subs, and Quiznos. These stores usually serve multiple sizes, with the most well-known being Subway's six-inch and footlong subs. Because of this, you might assume that Jimmy John's regular sub is also six inches, but this is not the case. Jimmy John's regular sub is an inch larger than Subway's six-inch.

If you order both Subway and Jimmy John's sandwiches at the same time, you can see that the Jersey Mike's offering is a bit bigger, at 7-7.5 inches. This follows a pattern of Jersey Mike's having bigger subs, as its giant size is also larger than a Subway footlong. And the extra size doesn't just come from a more bread. When slicing each sandwich in half and visibly comparing them, Subway sandwiches seem less packed with meat and toppings. So not only are you getting a longer sub when ordering Jersey Mike's, but you'll likely get a fuller one too, really getting the most bang for your buck.