Combine These 2 Jersey Mike's Condiments For An Elevated Spicy Sauce

Jersey Mike's is an excellent sandwich spot for those times when you want a satisfying meal that won't break the bank. With a number of popular subs to choose from and plenty of topping and condiment options, the biggest secret you need to know about is combining a duo of condiments that create an unbeatable spicy sauce your next sandwich needs. Simply pair up Jersey Mike's cherry pepper relish with its chipotle mayo, and you'll never look back.

Asking for the chain's chipotle mayo on your sub is among the many hacks for ordering at Jersey Mike's everyone should know. Mixing this up with the famed cherry pepper relish, however, brings an entirely new dimension of taste and texture to up your sandwich game. Though the chipotle mayo is specifically included in its chipotle cheesesteak and chipotle chicken cheesesteak subs, Jersey Mike's should be able to accommodate a request for the condiment on any sandwich you choose, along with a generous portion of the cherry pepper relish.

If you're able to request a side of each condiment, this will allow you to adjust the ratios to your liking. A 1:1 ratio is a good start, and you can keep this on the side for dipping your sandwich. Otherwise, throw caution to the wind and ask the person preparing your sandwich to dress it with both condiments as they see fit. This spicy peppered mayo is the perfect sauce for a number of different Jersey Mike's sandwiches.