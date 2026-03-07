Combine These 2 Jersey Mike's Condiments For An Elevated Spicy Sauce
Jersey Mike's is an excellent sandwich spot for those times when you want a satisfying meal that won't break the bank. With a number of popular subs to choose from and plenty of topping and condiment options, the biggest secret you need to know about is combining a duo of condiments that create an unbeatable spicy sauce your next sandwich needs. Simply pair up Jersey Mike's cherry pepper relish with its chipotle mayo, and you'll never look back.
Asking for the chain's chipotle mayo on your sub is among the many hacks for ordering at Jersey Mike's everyone should know. Mixing this up with the famed cherry pepper relish, however, brings an entirely new dimension of taste and texture to up your sandwich game. Though the chipotle mayo is specifically included in its chipotle cheesesteak and chipotle chicken cheesesteak subs, Jersey Mike's should be able to accommodate a request for the condiment on any sandwich you choose, along with a generous portion of the cherry pepper relish.
If you're able to request a side of each condiment, this will allow you to adjust the ratios to your liking. A 1:1 ratio is a good start, and you can keep this on the side for dipping your sandwich. Otherwise, throw caution to the wind and ask the person preparing your sandwich to dress it with both condiments as they see fit. This spicy peppered mayo is the perfect sauce for a number of different Jersey Mike's sandwiches.
Which Jersey Mike's sandwiches are suited to a chipotle pepper mayo?
This specific condiment combo works particularly well because it plays with a couple of different pepper flavors between the smokiness in the chipotle mayo and the tanginess in the chopped hot pepper relish. The zing of vinegar combined with a milder mayo creates a true taste sensation that would be ideal on a number of both hot and cold subs. As always, make sure that your request for additional sauces or extra sides is courteous and respectful of the staff, particularly if you're ordering during a rush.
As the chipotle mayo is already a given for the chipotle cheesesteak hot subs, adding a portion of chopped hot pepper relish to the mix is a simple ask that will elevate your sandwich to new heights. On the flip side, the newer Mike's hot Italian sub already comes with hot chopped pepper relish, which you can enhance with an addition of chipotle mayo. This spicy sauce is also great for dressing up cold subs, including the veggie, stickball special, and club sub.
For a real treat, take the example of slathering bread with chipotle mayo for a better BLT and try this dynamic duo of sauces mixed together on a Jersey Mike's BLT. If you like the hot chopped pepper relish enough to buy a jar for home, you can even play with this condiment pairing and add it to a homemade chipotle mayo sauce for use on sandwiches, salads, and more.