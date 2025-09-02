How Jersey Mike's Giant Sub Compares In Size To The Chain's Regular One
When it comes to sub sandwiches, Jersey Mike's has you covered. The Jersey Mike's menu has tons of different subs, or you can fully customize the bread and fillings. Each sandwich comes in three sizes — mini, regular, and giant. While the "giant" size might just seem like a fancy way to say large, the title is no joke, as they're significantly larger than the other sizes.
Both Jersey Mike's employees and customers have asserted that the chain's giant subs are 14 to 15 inches long. This makes them double the size of a regular sub, which is 7-7.5 inches, and about triple the size of a mini sub, which is 4-5 inches. This means the giant subs are quite filling, though it doesn't seem the amount of filling is perfectly doubled. Users on Reddit claimed that two regular subs gives you slightly more meat and cheese than a single giant sub. This is backed up by numbers on Jersey Mike's website. For instance, a regular of the Number Four sub is 810 calories, while a giant is 1,530 calories. This makes it 90 calories short of being double, meaning you may get slightly less filling. However, for the price, it's still worth it to get a giant: it's only $17.65 in the Cincinnati area, whereas two regulars costs $19.50. This makes splitting a giant sub more cost-effective than buying two regular subs.
How the giant sub stacks up to other sandwich restaurants
Jersey Mike's giant sub is quite large, but how large is it when compared to other popular sub sandwich chains? It's obviously bigger than Subway's biggest offering, which is famously a foot-long sandwich (Subway has even been adding new Footlong items, such as its Footlong Doritos offering.) Firehouse Subs' largest size is also 12 inches, which means that Jersey Mike's giant sandwich outdoes both of these chains. Although if you compare the price of each chain's turkey and cheese sandwich, it isn't the most cost effective: Jersey Mike's is $17.65, or roughly $1.26-$1.17 per inch, while Firehouse Sub's is $13.49, or $1.12 per inch. Subway's is by far the cheapest, at $9.99, which comes out to just $0.83 per inch.
While Jersey Mike's giant sub is larger than Subway and Firehouse's offerings, it's still eclipsed by the largest sub at Jimmy John's. That chain has a giant sub that it advertises as being 16 inches, 1-2 inches longer than Jersey Mike's. Its Turkey Tom sandwich is only $12.49, and if you add provolone cheese, it comes out to $14.69, which is only $0.92 per inch — more expensive than Subway, but still cheaper than Jersey Mike's. However, opinions vary on which subs are the best, and Tasting Table ranked both Subway and Jimmy John's significantly lower than Jersey Mike's on its ranking of sandwich chains. This means the best choice comes down to your personal preference of quality versus budget.