How Jersey Mike's Giant Sub Compares In Size To The Chain's Regular One

When it comes to sub sandwiches, Jersey Mike's has you covered. The Jersey Mike's menu has tons of different subs, or you can fully customize the bread and fillings. Each sandwich comes in three sizes — mini, regular, and giant. While the "giant" size might just seem like a fancy way to say large, the title is no joke, as they're significantly larger than the other sizes.

Both Jersey Mike's employees and customers have asserted that the chain's giant subs are 14 to 15 inches long. This makes them double the size of a regular sub, which is 7-7.5 inches, and about triple the size of a mini sub, which is 4-5 inches. This means the giant subs are quite filling, though it doesn't seem the amount of filling is perfectly doubled. Users on Reddit claimed that two regular subs gives you slightly more meat and cheese than a single giant sub. This is backed up by numbers on Jersey Mike's website. For instance, a regular of the Number Four sub is 810 calories, while a giant is 1,530 calories. This makes it 90 calories short of being double, meaning you may get slightly less filling. However, for the price, it's still worth it to get a giant: it's only $17.65 in the Cincinnati area, whereas two regulars costs $19.50. This makes splitting a giant sub more cost-effective than buying two regular subs.