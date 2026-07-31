Goan Ghotache Sasav (South Indian-Style Mango Curry) Recipe

Watch mango become the star of its own savory show with this South Indian-style mango curry, the Goan ghotache sasav. It's tangy, a bit sweet, and really surprising with every bite.

As a recipe developer and blogger who specializes in international cuisine, it's not surprising that Indian food remains my holy grail. My best friend from high school is Indian, and a lot of my cooking was done with her on weekends and after-school nights when we were both home alone, learning to fend for ourselves. As a result, many of my favorite flavors include tempered oil, sizzling mustard seeds, and complex curry pastes made bright with golden turmeric. All of those culminate in this Goan-inspired mango curry, and I have to admit I'm fairly proud of the result.

Mango may not be the most typical ingredient you think of when shopping for dinner, but I truly hope this recipe may push you in that direction. This coconut curry is built around ripe Ataulfo mangoes, which hold their shape during cooking and give this curry an almost floral sweetness that works beautifully with the sharp and earthy toasted spices, fragrant curry leaves, and freshly grated coconut.