The Trick To Choosing A Perfectly Ripe Mango Every Time

Determining whether a mango is ripe can be tricky. While color is a great indicator for ripeness with some fruits and vegetables, this isn't always the case with mangoes, because they come in over a thousand varieties with varying flavors and shades. Some varieties, like Keitt mangoes, stay green even when they are ripe. Others, like the Tommy Atkins variety, are generally red with only a splash of yellow that only darkens when the fruit is ripe. Given the differences, green is not always an indicator of an unripe mango, whereas yellow isn't always the sign of a ripe one.

If you're hesitant to squeeze the fruit at the store or want to double-check its ripeness, another great method is to smell it — ripe mangoes will give off a pleasant fruity aroma. Or, try looking for dark patches near the crown of the fruit — these are caused when the mango stem drips sap on the fruit, signifying that it's ripe. Unfortunately, many buyers are put off by these spots, assuming them to be signs of decay, but really, they're indicators of ripeness.

Having under- or overripe mangoes isn't necessarily a bad thing, provided you know what to do with them. If you have a ton of underripe mangoes, just set them on the counter where they will mature in time. If you have fully mature mangoes that are on their way to becoming mushy, stash them in the fridge to slow down the ripening process — this will buy you around five more days to consume the fruit.