Turn Unripe Mango Into A Salty Snack With 2 Simple Ingredients

In many households, unripe fruit is inedible but not unsalvageable; we'll simply wait a few days for a bunch of green bananas to reach their soft, sweet peak. However, in some cases, unripe fruit is as delicious and desirable as their ripened forms. Such is the case with many tropical fruits, as evidenced by this Thai green papaya salad from Leah Cohen and this alternate green papaya salad from Tin Vuong, a Vietnamese and Chinese American chef. Green mango is another popular snack in Southeast Asia as well as India and Central and South America. Salt and chili are the two ingredients that all of these cultures use to turn unripe mango into a salty snack.

Advertisement

Unripe mango is crunchy and intensely sour with varying undertones of fruitiness. Salt is an all-purpose tool to bring out the tasting notes in anything you sprinkle it over, from desserts to steaks, so it'll certainly bring out the fruity flavor hidden behind all that acidity. Chili powder is a popular garnish for ripe and unripe mangoes because the heat and spice will temper sweetness just as effectively as it balances the tartness of green mangoes.

The pulp of green mango is hard, crunchy, and considerably less messy to prepare than its ripe counterpart. You can cut green mangoes into chunks or sticks or leave them in the skin and make small slits horizontally across each half before adorning them with salt and chili powder to taste.

Advertisement