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As a recipe developer and blogger, I am always looking for ways to experiment with tried-and-true recipes. So even though good old crab cakes — those mixed with breadcrumbs and Old Bay seasoning and topped with mayo — are a perfectly delicious appetizer, I just couldn't help but tinker with them. That's where inspiration struck for this sweet potato crab cakes with spicy harissa chermoula recipe, one that puts a unique spin on the familiar New England app we all know and love.

There are a few key tweaks and differences in this recipe that transform regular crab cakes into elevated ones. Classic crab cakes can be a bit stodgy and heavy, so instead of mixing the batter with breadcrumbs, I turned the breadcrumbs into a coating in which the cakes get dipped and rolled. For bulk, I added a roasted sweet potato, mayo for moisture, and of course, high-quality lump crab meat. And when the traditional mayonnaise topping felt a bit too rich, I opted for an herby, tangy, and slightly spicy North African-inspired chermoula, which lifted the whole dish to new heights.

The resulting crab cakes have become a regular fixture at my table, especially when I want something impressive that doesn't take all day to make. They work as an appetizer or a light lunch with a good salad on the side, though I can't help but enjoy them piping hot from the pan (fully loaded with lots of chermoula).