7 Canned Crab Meat Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a fan of crab meat but relegate the crustacean to dining out, take note: There are many delicious canned crab meat brands that are readily available at your local grocery store. Unlike shrimp and lobster, crab meat is flaky, slightly sweet, and delivers notes of the sea — it's mildly briny without being overly salty. Excellent when transformed into Maryland crab cakes, or woven into crab and corn chowder, sweet, tender crab meat can be an absolute joy on the palate. But that's only when the crab is good-quality and fresh-tasting.

I've been a crab fan my whole life. In fact, as a kid, my restaurant dinner was typically two lump crab meat appetizers and a side salad — and I didn't leave a speck of crab behind. Take my passion for crab, add my 25+ years as a food writer, and you get a well suited judge to rank the best and worst brands of canned crab. For this ranking, we chose canned because it's an affordable way to enjoy crab in a variety of different crab recipes.

I sampled seven crab meat brands and judged them based on flavor and texture. If the crab was mildly sweet and if it reminded me of the sea, it got points. Crab meat brands that delivered rich flavor and had great texture were the overall winners. Let's dive into the results.