7 Tips To Make Restaurant-Quality Crab Cakes At Home

The most important choice you'll make with your crab cake is the type of meat used to fill it. Realistically, it shouldn't be much of a choice at all. "I always opt for the larger jumbo lump," says chef Dan Witwer. "You get what you pay for and the product is ideal for a dish like this."

There are a number of things that make jumbo lump crab the best ingredient for the job, but it comes down to the fact that it is the meatiest option you can buy. Jumbo lump is harvested from the muscle attached to the crab's swimming legs, and should appear in unbroken, compact knobs that are white in color. Tender but firm in texture, jumbo lump has a delicate flavor that, when fresh, tastes oceanic and slightly sweet without smelling fishy. It's those qualities that make it superior for crab cakes, as it will give you a meaty bite that focuses your tastebuds on the seafood, rather than any filler.

Because jumbo lump can be expensive, (ranging anywhere from $50 to $100 for imported crab), you may find yourself enticed to use a less-premium grade. In that case, lump crab meat would be the next best option. Jumbo lump and lump are different grades; the latter consists of broken pieces of jumbo lump mixed with other body meat. Lump meat is significantly less expensive, and in some Marylanders even swear that it holds together better than jumbo. Regardless, make sure your meat is fresh, rather than canned. "I also suggest going through the meat, even if it's pre-cleaned, to look for stray shell pieces," Witwer says.