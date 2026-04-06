Manhattan-Style Clam Chowder Recipe
New England clam chowder is one of the oldest and most classic soups to exist today, predating even the United States and the region it is named after. Originating several centuries ago with early indigenous populations, the soup as we know it today was eventually named after the later French settlers' chaudières, or cauldrons, which boiled the creamy shellfish mixture into a thick and steaming soup. Originally a hodgepodge of available coastal ingredients, the soup grew to become a staple recipe in the northern regions, hardly ever deviating from its simple, creamy, potato-filled recipe — that is, until its tomato-based cousin arrived and became an equally as iconic soup.
That now equally-iconic tomato-based cousin is, of course, Manhattan clam chowder, and it's pretty close in ingredients to its predecessor, but with a few crucial changes. Instead of milk or cream, the broth is made with tomato paste and diced tomatoes, which turn it into a bright, rich, acidic, and brothy chowder. It's definitely different from the cream-colored, thick chowder we associate with the soup, but is equally as good. This Manhattan-style clam chowder recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn is classic, thickened with flour, and full of the rich flavors of clam juice, bacon, and tomato, with a hint of tarragon for aromatic balance.
Gathering the ingredients to make Manhattan-style clam chowder
To make this chowder, you'll first need bacon, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, and flour. You'll also need tomato paste and diced tomatoes, as well as clam juice and chopped clams, which can both be found near the canned tuna in the grocery store. To finish building the soup, grab vegetable broth (seafood broth also works well), Yukon gold or Russet potatoes, some salt, pepper, and tarragon. For topping, we recommend chopped parsley and oyster crackers.
Step 1: Cook the bacon
Add bacon pieces to a pot and cook until browned.
Step 2: Remove the bacon
Using a slotted spoon or spatula, remove the bacon from the pot and set aside. Keep the grease in the pot.
Step 3: Cook the vegetables
Add the celery, carrots, and onion to the pot. Saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir.
Step 4: Mix in the flour
Add the flour and stir to combine, creating a paste.
Step 5: Stir in the tomato paste
Stir the tomato paste into the pot and cook until beginning to stick to the bottom of the pot, about 2 minutes.
Step 6: Deglaze with clam juice
Pour in the clam juice and stir to deglaze the pot.
Step 7: Add the remaining soup ingredients
Add the potatoes, diced tomatoes, chopped clams, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, tarragon, and reserved bacon to the pot. Bring to a boil.
Step 8: Boil until potatoes are soft
Boil the chowder until potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes.
Step 9: Serve the Manhattan-style clam chowder
Serve the chowder warm, optionally topped with chopped parsley and oyster crackers.
Pairs well with Manhattan-style clam chowder
Manhattan-Style Clam Chowder Recipe
Our Manhattan-style clam chowder features a rich, tomatoey broth, bacon, potatoes, chopped clams, and tarragon for a unique aromatic addition.
Ingredients
- 4 strips bacon, diced
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup peeled and diced carrots
- 1 cup diced onion
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ¼ cup clam juice
- 2 cups peeled and diced Yukon gold potatoes
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 2 (6.5-ounce) cans chopped clams
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 sprigs tarragon
Optional Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, for serving
- oyster crackers, for serving
Directions
- Add bacon pieces to a pot and cook until browned.
- Using a slotted spoon or spatula, remove the bacon from the pot and set aside. Keep the grease in the pot.
- Add the celery, carrots, and onion to the pot. Saute until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir.
- Add the flour and stir to combine, creating a paste.
- Stir the tomato paste into the pot and cook until beginning to stick to the bottom of the pot, about 2 minutes.
- Pour in the clam juice and stir to deglaze the pot.
- Add the potatoes, diced tomatoes, chopped clams, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, tarragon, and reserved bacon to the pot. Bring to a boil.
- Boil the chowder until potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes.
- Serve the chowder warm, optionally topped with chopped parsley and oyster crackers.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|386
|Total Fat
|13.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|65.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.0 g
|Sodium
|864.2 mg
|Protein
|31.7 g
Can I make Manhattan clam chowder gluten-free or pescatarian?
This Manhattan clam chowder isn't gluten-free as written because it uses flour to thicken the broth. Manhattan clam chowder isn't always made this way, though, and can easily be made without the flour to be made gluten-free. Simply omit the flour and continue with the recipe as written. This will alter the broth slightly, making it more brothy and less thick. To thicken the broth without using flour, you can use a cornstarch slurry at the end of the recipe, or swirl in ¼ cup heavy cream for added creaminess.
While there's no way to make clam chowder vegetarian without changing the recipe entirely, you can alter it to be pescatarian, which means the recipe only uses fish as its animal product. To do this, omit the bacon in the first step and instead use oil or butter to cook the vegetables. From there, continue with the recipe as written.
What can I use instead of chopped clams?
Chopped clams are a canned product found (usually) in the same aisle and section as canned tuna. These are, as the name implies, chopped, meaning that they have a finer texture than whole clams. Of course, if you like the meaty fullness of clams in your chowder, you can swap for a can or two of whole clams, which are often located in the same aisle. You can also use a mixture of both, so that you are getting the taste of clams with a hint of the texture. Using the canned clams is the easiest way to make and eat clam chowder, but there are also other, fresher ways to make the soup, too.
To make clam chowder with fresh clams, first scrub the clams clean under cold water, then add them to a pot with one cup of water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover, and steam the clams until opened, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove the clam meat from the shells and reserve, then fine-strain the liquid from the pot to use in the soup. Continue with the recipe as written, but add the clams towards the end of the cooking process, after the potatoes have been boiled. You can use this method for mussels, as well, or find frozen clam or mussel meat to use as a fresh alternative.