New England clam chowder is one of the oldest and most classic soups to exist today, predating even the United States and the region it is named after. Originating several centuries ago with early indigenous populations, the soup as we know it today was eventually named after the later French settlers' chaudières, or cauldrons, which boiled the creamy shellfish mixture into a thick and steaming soup. Originally a hodgepodge of available coastal ingredients, the soup grew to become a staple recipe in the northern regions, hardly ever deviating from its simple, creamy, potato-filled recipe — that is, until its tomato-based cousin arrived and became an equally as iconic soup.

That now equally-iconic tomato-based cousin is, of course, Manhattan clam chowder, and it's pretty close in ingredients to its predecessor, but with a few crucial changes. Instead of milk or cream, the broth is made with tomato paste and diced tomatoes, which turn it into a bright, rich, acidic, and brothy chowder. It's definitely different from the cream-colored, thick chowder we associate with the soup, but is equally as good. This Manhattan-style clam chowder recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn is classic, thickened with flour, and full of the rich flavors of clam juice, bacon, and tomato, with a hint of tarragon for aromatic balance.