Use Fresh Clams For The Best Tasting Soups And Chowders

Clam chowder has been a staple all around the country since colonial times. There are three major types: the creamy richness of New England clam chowder with milk and cream, the tangy tomato goodness of Manhattan-style chowder, or the clear, brothy charm of Rhode Island-style chowder. No matter your preference, a single spoonful is a blessing in the colder months of the year. Beyond the regional style, what really makes or breaks your chowder are the clams. Even if it takes a bit more effort to prepare, you should definitely opt for fresh instead of canned clams!

The reason is simple: Fresh clams simply have a flavor that's hard to beat — oceanic and briny, thanks to their natural seawater content, which adds a unique depth of flavor to the chowder. Plus, it's briny enough that you don't need to add any extra salt at all! Canned clams lack this briny taste since most of their natural seawater content is lost during the canning process and what saltiness they do bring comes from the brine they're packed with as a preservative.

Additionally, fresh clams have a much more tender texture compared to canned clams. Because of this, whether by taste or texture, you can easily distinguish between soups or chowders made with fresh clams and those made with canned ones. It's just that distinctive!