This Long Island Seafood Chowder Gets A Twist With Roasted Red Pepper

With both a tomato base and plenty of cream, Long Island chowder lands smack dab in the middle between Manhattan chowder and New England chowder, much like the eponymous location itself. In restaurants, it is often a gimmick, where a bowl is simply made with a ladle of each variety, but not so here. This recipe is built from the ground up to be the best of both worlds, a seafood chowder with the deep umami of tomatoes, the smoky sweetness of roasted red peppers, and a silkiness that only cream can provide. No matter which of the dominant Northeastern chowders you prefer, this one is sure to please your palate.

On top of the clever combination of styles, this recipe is made hearty with plenty of potatoes, onion, garlic, and, of course, seafood. For the protein here, we eschewed the traditional clams, choosing instead a medley of complementary flavors. Succulent shrimp, tender pieces of cod, and luscious scallops gently poached in the flavorful broth create a perfect melange of flavors, making this a recipe that you'll come back to again and again.