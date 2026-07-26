5 Cheaper Alternatives For Granite Kitchen Countertops

We all have an idea about what our dream kitchen looks like, whether it's merely the general aesthetics or if it's been planned down to the hardware. When it comes time to renovate, however, the budget doesn't always match the Pinterest board.

Granite countertops have gone in and out of fashion over the years, but ultimately remain a solid choice for their durability and long life span. This can make granite a good investment considering the long-term value, but at the end of the day, it's not a cheap material — particularly if you're opting for thicker slabs or patterns that mimic marble. Prices range from about $40 to as high as $175 per square foot.

With a tighter budget you still have plenty of options, but you might have to make some compromises. And it's here where you really want to think about what's important. Is it the day-to-day durability of granite? Or the aesthetic that matched the rest of your kitchen plans? When choosing any countertop material, it's always going to be a balance between your needs, your wants, and your budget.

It's also important to understand what's involved in the pricing of new countertops. Some materials are certainly more expensive, but the raw materials might only account for 50-60% of the final quote, with the rest going to fabrication, cutting of the materials, labor costs, and finishing. Ensure that any estimate you receive is the installed cost per square foot, and not just the cost of the material itself.