8 Granite Countertop Colors That Are Seriously Outdated In 2026
With every year comes new discussions about what's in and what's out for kitchen design, and countertops are always a hot topic. Since they take up so much space and naturally draw the eye, counters have a huge impact on whether your kitchen comes across as fresh or dated. One material aging badly is granite.
Once a reigning king of countertops, it's now considered a kitchen trend on the way out in 2026. Granite soared to stardom in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to its luxurious reputation, excellent durability, and uniqueness (no two slabs are the same), but many popular shades are now seen as cliche, overused, and synonymous with old houses in serious need of updating.
Should you take granite for granted and ban it from your kitchen? Not necessarily; it's still one of the most damage-resistant, long-lasting kitchen countertop materials, and can look beautiful with the right styling. It helps to avoid busy, speckled patterns, which come across as chaotic, overwhelming, and one of the most outdated kitchen countertop choices. High gloss is also an outdated countertop finish in 2026, and it's 10 times worse paired with granite for a double-whammy of unpleasant '90s flavor. For our part, we'd also steer clear of the following colors if you want to pull off granite with grace.
Baltic Brown
Look at lists of the most outdated granite countertop colors, and Baltic Brown pops up over and over. This type of granite, which mixes black with speckles of brown, cool gray, and/or tan, has been called one of the most overused counter materials of the '90s and 2000s. While cozy and nostalgic to some, Baltic Brown makes many people feel like they're stuck in the past in the wrong way. Homeowners simply can't get rid of it fast enough.
Dark green
For dramatic, earthy kitchens, designers once favored dark green granite counters, such as Green Ubatuba and Peacock Green. To modern eyes, the effect feels heavy, closed-in, and in serious need of ways to make a dark kitchen feel brighter. Homeowners stuck with dark green granite counters frequently post on social media asking how to update or cover them, so it's safe to say this shade is not on anyone's wishlist in 2026.
Gold tones
To designers of the '90s, granites such as Venetian Gold and Santa Cecilia were (literally) golden children. Golden-brown speckled countertops dominated kitchens into the early 2000s, which is the whole problem — they're now a dead giveaway that a home hasn't been updated since then. In the 2020s, gold-toned granite ranks among the most overexposed and frequently complained-about countertop materials, with more and more homeowners leaving it in the past for good.
Blue Pearl
Yet another darling of the '90s and aughts, Blue Pearl granite features a deep slate blue base with silver flecks. While pretty on its own, this stone is both glossy and speckled — two red flags for dated-looking granite counters — and was often paired with an infamous 2000s kitchen trend we all suffered through: dark cherry wood cabinets. Picture the overbearing red wood with the metallic, cool granite and you should understand why many people associate Blue Pearl with a dated, tacky look.
Tan or beige brown
Granites with shades spanning tan, beige, and darker browns are much like gold-toned granites: They became wildly popular during the same time period, and are now widely disliked for the same reasons. Design experts agree that speckled brown granite feels outdated, generic, and screams that your home hasn't gotten a refresh since 2009 at the latest. Some people even feel that these materials look muddy, which is particularly unappealing for the kitchen since it should feel clean.
Cool gray
In 2026, both cool gray countertops and granite are losing traction, so cool gray granite seems doubly outdated. While warm-toned grays are still fairly trendy, many designers have dubbed cooler, more blue grays an outdated kitchen design trend, saying they make spaces feel clinical and cold instead of welcoming. This year, gray countertops have lost popularity to softer hues, such as earth tones and beiges, making it clear that warm is in and cold, sterile stone is out.
Black and white speckled (or salt and pepper)
Granite and monochrome tones combine into one outdated package in "salt and pepper" or "peppercorn" countertops. This black-and-white stone presents the same issues as other speckled granites — it just looks busy, drawing attention away from the rest of your kitchen. The good news is that pure black or pure white granite counters with more uniform surfaces are still considered modern-looking and stylish. They're great choices if you want durability without the dated look.
Pink tones
Granite countertops with pinky, peachy tones are a bit of an offshoot of 2000s-style brown granites. Once popular for creating warm-feeling spaces, experts now say they're definitely dated. Pink tones also don't pair well with modern neutrals, such as white, black, and gray, making pinkish granites even more unpopular in today's kitchens. Unless your space is themed around blush tones, letting you create a cohesive look, steer clear of this granite color.