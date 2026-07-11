8 Granite Countertop Colors That Are Seriously Outdated In 2026

With every year comes new discussions about what's in and what's out for kitchen design, and countertops are always a hot topic. Since they take up so much space and naturally draw the eye, counters have a huge impact on whether your kitchen comes across as fresh or dated. One material aging badly is granite.

Once a reigning king of countertops, it's now considered a kitchen trend on the way out in 2026. Granite soared to stardom in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to its luxurious reputation, excellent durability, and uniqueness (no two slabs are the same), but many popular shades are now seen as cliche, overused, and synonymous with old houses in serious need of updating.

Should you take granite for granted and ban it from your kitchen? Not necessarily; it's still one of the most damage-resistant, long-lasting kitchen countertop materials, and can look beautiful with the right styling. It helps to avoid busy, speckled patterns, which come across as chaotic, overwhelming, and one of the most outdated kitchen countertop choices. High gloss is also an outdated countertop finish in 2026, and it's 10 times worse paired with granite for a double-whammy of unpleasant '90s flavor. For our part, we'd also steer clear of the following colors if you want to pull off granite with grace.