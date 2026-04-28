The Countertop Finish That'll Be Outdated In 2026

In the design world of 2026, you have a lot of choices for kitchen countertops, and the last thing you want is for them to immediately feel outdated. With so many different kitchen countertop materials available, you rarely have to choose between looks and practicality anymore, so prioritizing a finish you are going to be happy with for decades to come can take top priority. The only problem is that trends can change in a flash. So, to help you get ahead and avoid outdated countertops, Tasting Table talked to Bilal Rehman, the CEO and principal designer of Bilal Rehman Studio, and the founder of Bilal Rehman Gallery, to ask what finishes will be passé in 2026.

The first to go out of style? Glossy finishes on countertops. Rehman said, "They're simply too revealing. A high-gloss surface reflects everything: fingerprints, smudges, watermarks, even the wrong kind of lighting." He explained that luxury today is more about not having to work too hard, and the more attention and maintenance a surface requires, the less refined it feels. The turn away from gloss is not just practical either; it's aesthetic. Rehman added, "The shine itself reads a bit artificial. Glossy finishes tend to flatten the depth of natural materials like stone, making them feel more manufactured than organic."