The Retro Countertop Designers Expect To See Everywhere In 2026

Some retro trends, like carpeted bathrooms, truly belong in the past: been there, done that, never again. Others never really disappear. They stick around for generations, coming in and going out of fashion. Terrazzo falls into the second category. They're the bootcut jeans of the interior design universe, the polka dots of tile patterns — they look like they belong in another era, but are always on the brink of a comeback. And according to designers, 2026 is the year you can expect to see terrazzo countertops everywhere.

"For 2026, I think we'll see a real rise in terrazzo countertops. It brings a natural, organic texture that adds a sense of quiet luxury to a kitchen," Ruth Milne, founder at Studio Milne, told Homes & Gardens. In addition, Milne said "Terrazzo works particularly well when you want to introduce color and make a statement that still feels refined." This is in line with the views expressed by an expert Tasting Table spoke to about 10 outdated kitchen trends making a comeback. "Terrazzo embodies craftsmanship, longevity, and playfulness — three attributes homeowners crave today," said Jasmine Jhaveri, founder of Jasmine Jhaveri Design Studio. "It's sustainable, low-maintenance, and introduces pattern without being overwhelming."

Terrazzo tiles or countertops are made by setting tiny chips of stone or glass in cement or resin. The end product, polished and speckled, is both unique (no two pieces will be exactly the same) and extremely durable. The origins of the technique can be traced back to 16th-century Venice, when artisans and craftsmen used to use leftover pieces of marble to create decorative flooring for their terraces. In terms of material and technique, we've come a long way since.