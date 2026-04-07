When You Should Consider Leathered Granite Countertops For Your Kitchen

Marble, quartz, and granite top the list when it comes to kitchen countertop materials that stand the test of time. While these evergreen counters add a timeless elegance to any kitchen, new finishes are always cropping up that add a modern twist to the age-old stones — and natural-looking finishes like leathered granite are quickly growing in popularity. If you're wondering if the trend is right for your kitchen, Tasting Table turned to Cara Woodhouse, the founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, to get the scoop.

Leathered granite starts with the same durable, heat-resistant stone, but is finished differently to achieve the leathered look. Woodhouse told us "the stone is treated with a brushing process that removes the polished shine and creates a soft, textured surface. It has a matte, almost velvety feel but still maintains the natural movement and depth of the granite." Woodhouse recommended leathered granite for relaxed, cozy kitchens that lean more natural than glossy. "It reads more organic and elevated than a traditional polished finish, with a slightly worn-in, tactile quality," she said.

Woodhouse added, "I love using it on islands where it becomes a focal point but doesn't feel overly formal." But, beyond style, there are some essential considerations to know before choosing leathered granite countertops for your kitchen.