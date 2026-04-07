When You Should Consider Leathered Granite Countertops For Your Kitchen
Marble, quartz, and granite top the list when it comes to kitchen countertop materials that stand the test of time. While these evergreen counters add a timeless elegance to any kitchen, new finishes are always cropping up that add a modern twist to the age-old stones — and natural-looking finishes like leathered granite are quickly growing in popularity. If you're wondering if the trend is right for your kitchen, Tasting Table turned to Cara Woodhouse, the founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, to get the scoop.
Leathered granite starts with the same durable, heat-resistant stone, but is finished differently to achieve the leathered look. Woodhouse told us "the stone is treated with a brushing process that removes the polished shine and creates a soft, textured surface. It has a matte, almost velvety feel but still maintains the natural movement and depth of the granite." Woodhouse recommended leathered granite for relaxed, cozy kitchens that lean more natural than glossy. "It reads more organic and elevated than a traditional polished finish, with a slightly worn-in, tactile quality," she said.
Woodhouse added, "I love using it on islands where it becomes a focal point but doesn't feel overly formal." But, beyond style, there are some essential considerations to know before choosing leathered granite countertops for your kitchen.
Leathered granite is great for high-traffic areas, but requires light upkeep
According to Cara Woodhouse, leathered granite countertops are "incredibly practical in high-use areas because it hides fingerprints, water marks, and daily wear much better than polished stone." So if you entertain a lot or have kiddos in the house, consider this your green light on leathered granite. However, Woodhouse cautions it's not practical for every situation. "I would be more selective using it for vertical applications like full-height backsplashes if you want something crisp and clean, since the texture can read a bit heavier depending on the stone and lighting," she said.
When it comes to upkeep, Woodhouse said leathered granite is a low-maintenance material — but it still needs routine cleaning. "Because of the texture, it can hold onto oils slightly more than a polished surface, so sealing is important and should be done regularly," she said. She advised against cleaning it with harsh chemicals, suggesting mild soap and water daily instead. When it comes to cost, granite is more affordable than quartz, but only slightly. If you're going with a quality stone for your countertops, it really comes down to use case and maintenance preferences.
Woodhouse went on to note that leathered granite is a good choice for anyone wanting a beautiful, low-maintenance countertop option. "Overall, it's a very livable finish, which is why clients tend to love it long term," she said.