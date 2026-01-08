What To Know Before Choosing Leathered Granite Countertops For Your Kitchen

Granite is one of the most popular kitchen countertop materials for many reasons: It's durable, relatively inexpensive, and doesn't go out of style like other materials do. But did you know that there are many different finishes to choose from under the granite umbrella? Honed, polished, and flamed finishes are all available, and one of the styles that has gotten a ton of attention in particular is the leathered finish.

This finish is first honed (meaning it doesn't have the same sheen as the polished granite that you may be used to), then textured with a diamond-shaped tool. The small dimples created by the bit add texture to the countertop and give it a more natural, matte, and sophisticated finish. The color is still natural and vivid, which works best with dark kitchens, and is extremely captivating to the eye. While leathered granite is slightly more expensive than polished or honed granite, some say that it's a great low-maintenance alternative to glossier finishes, which tend to show smudges and fingerprints more easily.