A Look Back At 7 2000s Kitchen Trends We All Suffered Through

The early 2000s was a different time. There was no Instagram, no Pinterest, and definitely no TikTok. It might seem unbelievable now, but if you wanted to redesign your home, you had to rely on magazines and the opinions of friends and family to guide you. Yet even without social media influencers, people generally followed the same trends when it came to choosing a kitchen look.

In the 2000s, just like in the decades before, kitchens had a very distinct look. There were granite countertops, lots of warm wood, and plenty of clashing patterns. Stainless steel appliances were all the rage, and the height of luxury and fashion was a Tuscan kitchen.

If you want to take a trip down memory lane and rediscover all of those old 2000s kitchen trends we all lived (suffered) through, check out the list below. And if you're not sure you remember, we promise it's all about to come flooding back.