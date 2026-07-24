The Best Bourbon Brand From Every State
There's an art to picking out the perfect bottle of bourbon. In addition to considering some of the biggest, most popular brands on the market, it's also worth exploring what your state is making. Bourbon might be most firmly associated with Kentucky and Tennessee, but the rest of the U.S. is hopping on the bourbon bandwagon in a big way.
As a result, there are more choices than ever before, but it can also make things a bit overwhelming. Casual fans and bourbon beginners can easily be led astray by hype, so we wanted to put together a list of the best bourbon brands in each and every state. Every single one of our choices has more than just buzzy hype behind it, and you can rest assured that if you're after something personal — especially for someone who has moved away from home — a bourbon from their home state makes for a thoughtful gift.
In order to make our choices, we turned to the opinions of industry experts and sought out bourbons that have won awards from contests like the World Whiskies Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. We also pored over reviews and ratings from professional publications and everyday customers, taking into account opinions across each brand's bourbon lineup. Finally, we gave special consideration to brands showcasing locally sourced ingredients from their home state. Here's the best each state has to offer.
Alabama: Clyde May's
There's a pretty incredible story behind Alabama's Clyde May's. May was a World War II veteran and recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart who became a rather infamous moonshiner in the post-war years. He was known far and wide for building his own stills and putting out some seriously delicious holiday whiskey. Today, the brand has built on May's legacy with a lineup of award-winning bourbons. The wheated bourbon even took home a gold medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition... before it was officially released to the public.
Alaska: Port Chilkoot
Climate plays a huge part in how whiskey ages, and with lower year-round temperatures, Alaska is a tough place to make bourbon. Port Chilkoot took on the challenge. The range of spirits here includes Boatwright Bourbon, a small batch blend combining the distillery's own grain-to-barrel bourbon with straight bourbon from Kentucky. Notably Southeast Alaska's first distillery, it's earned praise for producing a young bourbon that captures the spirit of the state, proofed with water sourced from glacial runoff.
Arizona: Carefree Spirits
Carefree Spirits got its start back in 2016, and yes, Arizona is a tough place to make bourbon. he desert heat speeds up aging, making it much easier to overdo the influence of the barrel. That's a challenge this distillery embraced from the beginning, sourcing grain from a multigenerational family farm in Kansas to produce its first bourbons. Today, that same farm still supplies the distillery with the grain it needs to produce award-winning spirits, including high-corn bourbons celebrated for their sweet finish.
Arkansas: Rock Town Distillery
Rock Town Distillery has been bringing home gold medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for years, including wins for its cask strength and Four Grain Sour Mash bourbons. Its whiskeys are pure Arkansas, made with locally-sourced grains and distilled, aged, and bottled in Little Rock. Try the Golden Promise Bourbon for a delightfully oaky sip with plenty of sweetness and spice.
California: Storyhouse Spirits
Local ingredients are front and center at Storyhouse Spirits, helping establish the San Diego-based craft distillery as one of the state's favorites. Its straight bourbon whiskey has impressed plenty of industry experts, including the judges at the Bartender Spirits Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Expect notes of dark chocolate and oak that make it an excellent choice for bourbon-forward classics like the old fashioned or Boulevardier.
Colorado: Breckenridge Distillery
Breckenridge Distillery advertises itself as the world's highest distillery. Fed by snowmelt from the Rockies, the distillery has become a regular fixture at major whiskey competitions, including the World Whiskies Awards. Its bourbon whiskey and Port Cask Finish Bourbon have both taken World's Best titles, while the Rum Cask Finish Bourbon earned a perfect score at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For something truly special, try the award-winning Powder Hound Whiskey, an ultra-aged bourbon blend. You'll have to visit the distillery to get it, but if you needed an excuse for a road trip, this is it.
Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery
The Baker family spent generations in Connecticut's water bottling industry before turning their attention to whiskey. At Litchfield Distillery, brothers Jack, Peter, and Dave partnered with local farmers to transform some of the state's finest grains into award-winning bourbon. The distillery's accolades include a Double Gold award at the NY International Spirits Competition. Just as importantly, its commitment to Connecticut-grown grain has helped support local farmers while turning the distillery into one of Litchfield County's biggest tourist attractions. As for the bourbon? Think vanilla and butterscotch, with just the right amount of spice.
Delaware: Painted Stave
Prohibition hurt the U.S. in multiple ways, and it's taken decades for some states to recover. When Delaware's Painted Stave Distilling opened in 2011, it became the state's first legal distillery in more than 75 years. Its award-winning "Delaware Style" bourbon pays tribute to pre-Prohibition whiskeys with a rye-forward mash bill, balancing sweetness with plenty of spice. That expression also earned a Gold medal at the ADI International Spirits Competition in 2025.
Florida: St. Augustine Distillery
St. Augustine Distillery has built a reputation for producing some of Florida's most distinctive whiskey, including the tobacco-and-caramel Florida Straight Bourbon, port wine cask finishes, and the barrel-strength The Saint Bourbon. Housed in a restored power house from 1907, the distillery welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year and was named Distillery of the Year by the American Distilling Institute in 2024.
Georgia: ASW Distillery
ASW Distillery has built a reputation as one of Georgia's most decorated whiskey producers, with its Fiddler bourbon lineup earning acclaim across the industry. The range includes everything from the wheated Fiddler Bourbon and cask-strength Toasted Bourbon to the triple-oaked Heartwood and the cola-and-cinnamon Soloist. With an ever-expanding portfolio of innovative releases, ASW has become one of the most awarded craft whiskey distilleries in the country since 2018.
Hawaii: Ko'olau Distillery
Few states are as connected to the stories and traditions of their ancestors as Hawaii, and Ko'olau Distillery draws inspiration from the land around it. According to Hawaiian legend, the water used for its whiskey comes from the mist where the Ko'olau Mountains touch the heavens, filtering through volcanic rock before reaching the distillery's artesian source. Its Old Pali Road Private Reserve Straight Bourbon is breaking new ground as one of the only bourbon expressions made entirely in Hawaii, delivering rich caramel, dark toffee, and nutty notes with a smooth finish.
Idaho: Koenig Distillery
Koenig Distillery's Seven Devils whiskey and bourbon lineup is the result of a family business that started with orchards and vineyards before expanding into spirits. Four years after planting their first crops, the Koenig family began producing wine and whiskey using their own ingredients, locally sourced products, and spring water. Drawing on the distilling traditions of their ancestral Austria, the family has created an award-winning bourbon lineup that distinctly showcases Idaho's agricultural identity.
Illinois: Koval Distillery
Koval Distillery has racked up an impressive collection of awards over the years. Its bourbons have claimed titles including Best World Whiskey at the 2022 Roma Whisky Festival and multiple Gold medals at the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, while standing out for an unusual mash bill that swaps traditional rye or wheat for millet. Expect a candy-sweet, fruity, and peppery bourbon that's not only delicious, but also a more environmentally friendly choice thanks to the grain's sustainability.
Indiana: Starlight Distillery
Starlight Distillery has become one of Indiana's most decorated whiskey makers, earning top honors at competitions including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the ADI International Spirits Competition. In 2025, its Japanese Mizunara Reserve Finished Bourbon was crowned Best Overall Bourbon in San Francisco – a remarkable achievement for a distillery that only started making bourbon in 2013. The victory sparked a flood of acquisition offers, but Master Distiller Christian Huber made it clear the family-owned operation wasn't for sale.
Iowa: Cedar Ridge
Cedar Ridge has become Iowa's top-selling bourbon brand for good reason. The distillery credits the state's dramatic temperature fluctuations for producing rich, full-flavored whiskey. That includes its Barrel Proof Bourbon and the limited releases finished in port and sherry casks that have become highly sought-after. In 2025, Cedar Ridge was named Iowa's Best Craft Distillery at the Heartland Whiskey Competition, where its Double Barrel Bourbon also took top honors.
Kansas: Union Horse
In a world dominated by mass-production, it's refreshing to see whiskey with a personal touch. Union Horse bottles are personally signed and numbered by the Master Distiller, while the flagship straight bourbon even pays tribute to the family's beloved dog. Better yet, the smoky-sweet whiskey has earned a lot of praise for it's bold flavors and balanced spice.
Kentucky: Buffalo Trace
It's hard to argue against Buffalo Trace representing Kentucky. The distillery produces some of the most beloved bourbons of all time, with expressions that have won hundreds of awards. You can't go wrong with the distillery's namesake bourbon, but when we at Tasting Table ranked the Buffalo Trace brand's lineup, it was Eagle Rare that claimed the top spot. It's exceptionally complex, wonderfully smooth, and the kind of bourbon that reminds you why the distillery has earned such a legendary reputation.
Louisiana: Laissez Versez
New Orleans might be known as the hippest place for cocktails, but it's a distillery outside Baton Rouge that's earning attention for its award-winning spirits. Laissez Versez's bourbon took home a Best in Show honor at the 2025 TAG Global Spirits Awards, showcasing the distillery's approach of blending tradition and history into every bottle. Expect a wood-forward bourbon that's built for sipping.
Maine: Wiggly Bridge
You'll often hear the wonderfully named Wiggly Bridge mentioned among the best bourbon distilleries outside of Kentucky, and it was named Maine's Distillery of the Year at the 2024 NY International Spirits Competition. The father-and-son endeavor was built on a love of the craft, a desire to learn, and a commitment to experimentation, resulting in a lineup of innovative spirits. The Small Barrel Bourbon is caramel- and baking-spice-forward, making it an ideal choice for sipping on the rocks.
Maryland: Tobacco Barn Distillery
Tobacco Barn Distillery takes a true farm-to-bottle approach. While some distilleries source ingredients from across the country or buy pre-made whiskey to blend, the bourbon here is made with corn raised on the distillery's own farm. In 2023, it earned the title of Top Farmer-Distiller at the Heartland Whiskey Competition, recognizing that commitment. The finished bourbon leans into a spicy rye kick, while specialty releases like the 2024 D-Day Bourbon showcase the distillery's creativity — featuring three barrels that crossed the Atlantic on a World War II-era C-47 airplane.
Massachusetts: GlenPharmer Distillery
You'll find a range of spirits at GlenPharmer Distillery, including a small-batch bourbon that came onto the scene in 2022. It's been honored with a Double Gold from the American Distilling Institute, and anyone wanting to head there on a tour will find it's a pretty neat place, too. It's nestled in a remodeled textile mill dating to the 1800s. As for the bourbon, expect something that purposefully walks the line between earthy and sweet.
Michigan: Jos. A. Magnus & Co.
A great bourbon has a great story, and Jos. A Magnus & Co. definitely has that. The Magnus family company originally started after the Civil War, but ended with Prohibition. Fast forward to 2014, when a curious great-grandson discovered a few 122-year-old bottles of the OG stuff.
Jimmy Turner was able to painstakingly replicate his great-grandfather's bourbon with the help of some scientific wizardry and old-school techniques. That hard work paid off. The brand has been sweeping awards in a big way, including taking the title of America's Best Barrel-Finished Whiskey at the 2026 American Distilling Institute's International Spirits Competition.
Minnesota: Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery
No, that's not a mistake: Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery is making some outstanding bourbon. It's so good it's earned awards at the American Distilling Institute's International Spirits Competition, and even more impressive, a best-in-Minnesota nod from the American Craft Spirits Association.
Plenty are looking forward to seeing what else comes out of this winery and distillery, especially considering the vineyard was only planted in 2010, and bourbon distilling didn't start until 2020. Try the best-in-state Wheat Run.
Mississippi: Crittenden's Distillery
Crittenden's Distillery occupies a neat place in Mississippi's distilling landscape. At the time of writing, it's the only place that's turning out a grain-to-glass spirit. Those grains are locally sourced, and it's made with an eye toward honoring the area's whiskey and moonshining history. It's working, and the distillery's 8-year-old bourbon even took home a Double Platinum from the 2026 ASCOT Awards. Try the state's only Bottled-in-Bond whiskey for a delightful wheated bourbon.
Missouri: StilL 360
In 2026, the American Distilling Institute named StilL 360's Due Process Bourbon the best cask-strength whiskey in the country. It was just one more in a slew of awards, and the bad news is that, at the time of this writing, you can only get that particular bourbon at the distillery.
The good news is that there are plenty of other delicious bottles to reach for, like the multi-award-winning Missouri Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a curated blend of multiple barrels with a mash bill of 70% corn.
Montana: WildRye Distilling
WildRye Distilling has taken so many awards that it can boast being the most decorated in the state. This clear favorite distillery takes the idea of craft spirits reflecting Montana's essence very seriously. Grains come from local farms in Montana, water comes from the local mountains, and the results are outstanding bourbons like the Five Drops Montana Straight.
Nebraska: Long Dogs Distillery
Long Dogs Distillery got its start by distilling brandy from chokecherries, a locally grown fruit that can best be described as something of an acquired taste. Determination and creativity has paid off, though, and in 2022, the distillery's bourbon earned a medal from the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition. The distillers here take pride in the fact that they're scratch-distilling everything on-site, for a truly small-scale, locally made product.
Nevada: Frey Ranch
Frey Ranch has taken home a ton of honors, and in 2025, it was the most awarded distillery at the ASCOT Awards. A ton of hard work has gone into making such decorated spirits, as it's not only distilling, but also growing all of the grains it uses. Sustainability is the name of the game here, and it's resulted in — among other things — a bourbon that's rich with flavors of caramel, oak, and orange thanks to a combination of corn, barley, winter rye, and winter wheat.
New Hampshire: Smoky Quartz Distillery
Sourcing grains from New England is the priority at Smoky Quartz Distillery, and that's led to some respectable competition wins from the World Spirits Competition and the American Craft Spirits Association. The V5 Bourbon is a 100% corn spirit that's aged in white oak barrels for a wood-forward sweetness with just the right amount of spice.
New Jersey: Silk City Distillers
At Silk City Distillers, it's not just about the spirits made on-site from locally sourced grains. It's also gotten praise for hosting fun events like winter holiday pop-ups that star incredible cocktails and a Golden Grahams-infused bourbon.
There's something for everyone at Silk City, and the bourbon range includes things like bourbons finished in madeira, sherry, and apple brandy casks, along with a standard 4-year-old and a red bourbon that's a respectable 107 proof.
New Mexico: Dry Point Distillers
If you've ever wondered when a distillery was going to team up with a college for an officially licensed liquor, the answer is that it happened in 2021 with Pistol Pete's Six-Shooter, the result of a whiskey partnership between Dry Point Distillers and New Mexico State University. The distillery's bourbons are also pretty neat, and include Dry Spell Bourbon and Blue Corn Bourbon. The latter is — as the name suggests — made with heirloom blue corn, and meant to be a spirit unique to the state's heritage.
New York: Kings County Distillery
We're all about giving a shout-out to the little guys and the up-and-comers, but the elder statesmen have earned the spotlight, too. Kings County Distillery is the award-winning Brooklyn distillery that traces its early days back to 2010. It has taken Distillery of the Year titles in 2016 and 2023, and counts its straight bourbon as a favorite. The Peated Bourbon is also outstanding, and it's a smoky bourbon reminiscent of Scotch.
North Carolina: Mystic Farm & Distillery
The bourbon coming out of Mystic Farm & Distillery is truly a taste of North Carolina. Corn and wheat come either from the distillery's own farm or from neighboring farmers, and the result is award-winning spirits that can rival the best Kentucky has to offer. In 2023, it took home the title of best small-batch bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirit Competition. Bourbons here are pricey, but the list of awards speaks for itself.
North Dakota: Big Dog Distillery and Heart River Spirits
Rum takes center stage — and a number of awards — at Big Dog Distillery, but the Painted Canyon Bourbon here is no joke. A 90 proof, 7-year-old bourbon is celebrated for being incredibly smooth, and there's no denying the fact that this distillery's promise of only spirits that are completely free of artificial additives is a huge selling point.
Ohio: High Bank Distillery
When it comes time to talk about awards, High Bank Distillery is always a part of the conversation; it is one of the most-awarded in the country. We're totally on board with that — especially because the distillery isn't far from where a bombed saloon was said to have kicked off the anti-liquor movement that guided the country down the road to Prohibition. Today, its High Bank Bourbon and Barrel Proof Bourbon are making up for lost time.
Oklahoma: Red Fork Distillery
Prohibition may have ended in 1933, but it wasn't until the 2015 opening of Red Fork Distillery that Oklahoma got a whiskey- and bourbon-producer back. The distillery's Reverence bourbon has gotten a nod from the Bartender Spirits Awards for paying a lovely homage to spirit makers who have gone before. It's a wildly impressive achievement for a company that was started by a husband-and-wife team who jumped into the deep end with little prior experience in distilling.
Oregon: Hood River Distillers
While some took a while to get going after Prohibition, Oregon's Hood River Distillers was ready to go — and hit the ground running with brandy production that started back in 1934. Innovation is still the name of the game, and in 2019 the distillery introduced its Easy Rider Bourbon. It was named Best of the Northwest by SIP Magazine in 2022, and other bourbons — like the 8-year-old Trail's End Bourbon that's finished in apple brandy barrels — have netted the distillery buzzworthy attention.
Pennsylvania: Wigle Whiskey
It might be easier to name the awards that Wigle Whiskey hasn't won, as this Pennsylvania distiller has gotten plenty of nods from the American Craft Spirits Association. We also picked it as the best in the state for another reason: its Pennsylvania-themed line of bourbons. Hand-picked barrels go into the City of Champions bourbon, while the Runner of Steel bourbon celebrates the Pittsburgh Marathon. Pennsylvania pride!
Rhode Island: The Industrious Spirits Company
The Industrious Spirits Company — popularly known as ISCO — is proud to take inspiration from the state's landscape. It dipped into the bourbon scene with the release of its BlueVelvet Bourbon in 2021. Several types of blue corn come together in a bourbon that scored big at the San Francisco Spirit Competition, buoyed by notes of chocolatey caramel, sugars, spices, and everything nice. Also? It was Bevnet's Spirits Company of the Year in 2025 and was lauded for an environmentally conscious ethos.
South Carolina: High Wire Distillery
The magic of High Wire Distillery happens in Charleston, and this place hasn't just gotten awards; it's gotten attention from the James Beard Foundation. There's also something cooler to be found here. The distillery's flagship bourbon is made from Jimmy Red corn, a one-time staple crop across Appalachia. Daunted by susceptibility to pests and the need to hand-pollinate, fewer and fewer people grew it, until by the 21st century, there were only two corn cobs left. High Wire is credited with helping to save this native grain, and now harvests around 1.3 million pounds of it per year.
South Dakota: BlackFork Farms
There are some neat things coming out of BlackFork Farms, which has been using different types of native corn for its bourbon. Does it present unique challenges? Absolutely, but the final product is worth it.
Not only does more flavorful corn lead to a more flavorful bourbon, but kernels are smoked over different types of wood in prep for the distilling process. Time in toasted oak casks finishes things off, and the result is one of a kind.
Tennessee: Uncle Nearest
At the time of this writing, Uncle Nearest has taken more than 1,000 industry awards. It's one of the women-owned whiskey and bourbon brands that you're going to want to keep an eye on, and it's also got a neat story. It pays homage to Nearest Green, the forgotten founder of Tennessee whiskey who taught the earliest distillers of Lynchburg everything they needed to know about making whiskey. And yes: Tennessee whiskey meets all the criteria to be classified as bourbon, and while its bottles are across-the-board standouts, keep an eye out for limited editions.
Texas: Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers has gotten attention for its growth, and we have no doubt that popularity has something to do with the fact this place has earned a ton of awards. That includes the title of World's Best Bourbon from the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards in 2025, which was given to the Single Barrel Cask Strength. Every bottle might be different, but every one chosen is outstanding.
Utah: High West Distillery
High West Distillery isn't just putting out one of the best rye whiskeys for beginners; it's also got an outstanding bourbon with a mash bill that's 21% rye for a nifty complexity. The creations here have gotten the High West team nods from Whiskey Advocate for Pioneer of the Year (2010) and Distiller of the Year (2016), and the results of innovation are on full display with the bourbon. Think honey and corn sweetness with earthiness from the rye, and you'll see with just one sip how it lives up to the claim of preserving the flavors of the West in every bottle.
Vermont: Mad River Distillers
The excellently named Mad River Distillers takes its name from the area of Vermont that it's located in. Similarly, its Burnt Rock Bourbon gets its name from a hiking trail. It's also won a respectable number of awards, which is made even more awesome by the fact that the distillery says that the bourbon — with a not-so-secret ingredient of maple-smoked barley in the mash bill — was a random experiment that went very, very right.
Virginia: A. Smith Bowman Distillery
A. Bowman Smith, the state's oldest distillery, can also boast a cask-strength bourbon that was named the world's best at the International Whisky Competition in 2025. News of special releases is always eagerly awaited, but standards in the lineup are consistently outstanding. Try the Isaac Bowman Port Barrel-Finished, which is a core product that echoes a previous bourbon. That one — the Abraham Bowman — was named the world's best back in 2016.
Washington: Woodinville Whiskey
You'll hear Woodinville Whiskey named as one of the wildly creative places that's leading the craft spirits movement in the U.S., and that's some seriously high praise. It came on the scene back in 2010, and takes full advantage of the state's variable temperatures to create something extra special. The core lineup includes bourbons finished with the help of applewood and port, but you'll have to keep a close eye on limited releases, lest they sell out before you can grab a bottle.
West Virginia: Smooth Ambler
Stepping up for West Virginia is Smooth Ambler, a distillery that's putting out a wonderfully complex bourbon called Contradiction. Three bourbons made with wildly different mash bills and grains sourced from West Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee come together in one delightful package that scored big at the World Whiskies Awards back in 2016. The Old Scout bourbon, meanwhile, was named the best single barrel bourbon in the world.
Wisconsin: J. Henry & Sons
The best distilleries are the ones that are doing something no one else is, and that's happening at J. Henry & Sons. This neat place is based around a family farm that's been growing specialty heirloom grains since the 1940s. Now, it's turning those grains into bourbon. Not only does it have a Master Blender on staff — Joe Z. Henry — but awards have been piling in for a variety of products, including the aged bourbon made extra-special by Wisconsin's extreme temperatures.
Wyoming: Wyoming Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey boasts that it's serving up a true taste of the state, but what makes Wyoming's spirits so unique? A combination of elevation and extreme temperatures acts on this distillery's small batch bourbon for a full five years before it makes it into the bottle.
In 2026, all of the distillery's hard work came to fruition when the Buffalo Bill Cody was named Best Non-Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at the World Whiskies Awards. That one's a six-year-old that pays homage to the Wild West legend with hints of leather and tobacco. What's more Wyoming than that?
Methodology
There are obviously a lot of places making stellar bourbon, so in order to choose the best in each state, we started by looking for those that had won the most awards and competitions and received the most press attention. We also took into account distilleries that are doing something wonderfully unique, and gave preference to those that had a special connection to their state. That included things like using locally sourced grains, taking advantage of the state's climate to age spirits, and creating bourbons that spoke to the area's history and landscape.