The Best Bourbon Brand From Every State

There's an art to picking out the perfect bottle of bourbon. In addition to considering some of the biggest, most popular brands on the market, it's also worth exploring what your state is making. Bourbon might be most firmly associated with Kentucky and Tennessee, but the rest of the U.S. is hopping on the bourbon bandwagon in a big way.

As a result, there are more choices than ever before, but it can also make things a bit overwhelming. Casual fans and bourbon beginners can easily be led astray by hype, so we wanted to put together a list of the best bourbon brands in each and every state. Every single one of our choices has more than just buzzy hype behind it, and you can rest assured that if you're after something personal — especially for someone who has moved away from home — a bourbon from their home state makes for a thoughtful gift.

In order to make our choices, we turned to the opinions of industry experts and sought out bourbons that have won awards from contests like the World Whiskies Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. We also pored over reviews and ratings from professional publications and everyday customers, taking into account opinions across each brand's bourbon lineup. Finally, we gave special consideration to brands showcasing locally sourced ingredients from their home state. Here's the best each state has to offer.