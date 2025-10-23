How Bourbon Hype Can Lead You Astray As A Beginner

Bourbon exploration is a worthwhile pursuit. Bourbon is a category of whiskey that must be made in the United States with a grain bill that's 51% or more corn; it also must be aged in unused white oak barrels, and bottled at 40% ABV or higher. Within those guidelines, a world of different expressions awaits the curious imbiber. It's exciting stuff, but if you're new to drinking bourbon, there's one thing you never want to do: get caught up in bourbon hype.

For Tasting Table, expert on this subject Kenny Jarvis compiled beginner tips for drinking bourbon, from a whiskey connoisseur. The reason he stresses the importance of looking past bourbon hype is that it limits your own discovery. By only chasing famously coveted bottles, you're not figuring out your own preferences. The bourbon segment is rich with names known the world over, like Pappy Van Winkle. But what if you'd really swoon for a bourbon finished in armagnac casks, with fruit and spice notes, from Colorado craft distillery Hoot + Howl Spirits? Or the High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Maplewood Distillery in Chicago?

There's also the fact that the hyped bourbon brands are the priciest, too. Often, these bottles get said hype because they're allocated bourbons, meaning they're hard to find because they're sold in limited quantities or aged longer than usual. They take time to track down and serious cash to invest in. It's risky to sink resources into them before you even know your bourbon tastes.