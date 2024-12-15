New To Drinking Bourbon? Here's The One Thing You Should Not Do

Jumping into the world of any alcohol you're not familiar with means that there is a lot of new information to take in, and few drinks can be as overwhelming as bourbon. Every type of spirit has its ardent fans and labeling peculiarities, but whiskey in general — and bourbon in particular — can feel downright hostile to newcomers. On American shelves at least there are many different types of bourbon, and more brands of bourbon and whiskey than any other drink, but don't you go picking the wrong one or you'll be laughed out of the room by all the serious bourbon fans around you. So, what should you actually start with when drinking bourbon, and what should you avoid?

Advertisement

Well, Tasting Table spoke to an expert, Anton Kinloch, a bartender at Lone Wolf during New York Bartender Week, to ask him just that question. Kinloch's advice was to avoid a common crutch when sampling a strong alcohol: adding too much sugar. He told us that even though sweeter drinks might seem more palatable at first, "adding sugar to whiskey in excess does not make for a great product." Instead, Kinloch suggests "to start with a 40% (80-proof) bourbon and gradually work from there." By starting with a good bourbon brand that is a little more mild, and trying it in classic cocktails that highlight the flavor of bourbon, you can get a feel for what you like about the spirit without falling into overly-saccharine territory.

Advertisement