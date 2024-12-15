New To Drinking Bourbon? Here's The One Thing You Should Not Do
Jumping into the world of any alcohol you're not familiar with means that there is a lot of new information to take in, and few drinks can be as overwhelming as bourbon. Every type of spirit has its ardent fans and labeling peculiarities, but whiskey in general — and bourbon in particular — can feel downright hostile to newcomers. On American shelves at least there are many different types of bourbon, and more brands of bourbon and whiskey than any other drink, but don't you go picking the wrong one or you'll be laughed out of the room by all the serious bourbon fans around you. So, what should you actually start with when drinking bourbon, and what should you avoid?
Well, Tasting Table spoke to an expert, Anton Kinloch, a bartender at Lone Wolf during New York Bartender Week, to ask him just that question. Kinloch's advice was to avoid a common crutch when sampling a strong alcohol: adding too much sugar. He told us that even though sweeter drinks might seem more palatable at first, "adding sugar to whiskey in excess does not make for a great product." Instead, Kinloch suggests "to start with a 40% (80-proof) bourbon and gradually work from there." By starting with a good bourbon brand that is a little more mild, and trying it in classic cocktails that highlight the flavor of bourbon, you can get a feel for what you like about the spirit without falling into overly-saccharine territory.
Use simple bourbon-based cocktails as your entry point
The Old Fashioned may be the classic bourbon cocktail, but there are plenty of less pungent choices that will showcase the spirit and be more inviting for newcomers. Anton Kinloch says "cocktails like the Whiskey Sour or the even swapping in bourbon for rye in the Halekulani is a great way to introduce people to the versatility of the ingredient." Making use of the sour and fruity flavors of these two cocktails is a great way to blunt the bite of a spirit that can be very intense without losing the complexity it brings. The Halekulani is an especially strong showcase because many new bourbon drinkers might not associate it with those kinds of tropical flavors, but bourbon is still strong enough that you'll taste it through the pineapple and orange.
Other classic bourbon cocktails like the Mint Julep can also be potent mixes, but a world as vast as bourbon's will never deprive you of choices. If fruit isn't your thing, a newer cocktail called the Paper Plane is made by mixing bourbon with equal parts amaro, Aperol, and lemon juice for a nicely balanced bitter/sour drink. Or, you could go simple and try a Kentucky Mule, substituting bourbon for vodka in the Moscow Mule and tempering the bourbon with the lightly sweet, spicy flavor of ginger beer. Just make sure you follow Kinloch's lead and start by selecting a quality bourbon — not some sweet, flavored concoction.