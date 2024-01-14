What It Really Means For Your Bourbon To Be Allocated

In the world of spirits, expressions are found in a large range of quantities. From ubiquitous labels at convenience stores to local small-batch producers and esteemed rare exemplars, bottles have varying availability. In the world of bourbon, hard-to-find distillations are known as allocated bottles.

Encompassing limited editions, extensively aged renditions, and other collectibles, these bottles possess a special status — in the fact that orders are usually restricted — with distributors. In the U.S., there's a regulated alcohol sales system with distillers selling to such distributing bodies, who then disperse the spirits to points of sale. In the case of these sought-after batches of booze, distributors select who (think bars, stores, eateries, and more) gets what amount of these sparsely available cases to favor sales.

As a result, allocated bottles are only available in limited quantities at select stores. The exact specifics depend on the region and bottle involved. And while rare, it doesn't necessarily mean they are the tastiest — although there's likely a reason the bottles are so in demand. So, what's the best way to purchase one?