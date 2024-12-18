Here's The Quickest Way For A Bourbon Novice To Become Well-Informed
Being a novice at anything is always a bit intimidating, isn't it? Entering the world of bourbon as a first-timer, with not the slightest idea about the many bourbon types or how to tell the difference between high and low quality bourbon, can make you feel like the learning curve is super steep. But every expert was once a novice, so who better to speak to than somebody who knows exactly what it takes to become well-informed? Enter Chris Blatner from Urban Bourbonist, who has the fancy title of Executive Bourbon Steward, and who highlighted to us the importance of trusted recommendations, educational books, and quality online resources as the quickest way to gain experience.
"Start by tasting and exploring," Blatner said. "Visit a local bar where you can sample a range of bourbons and ask the bartender for recommendations. It's a great way to understand what flavor profiles you enjoy without committing to full bottles." This tip spotlights a big aspect that draws novices to bourbon in the first place: curiosity. The more you venture into the best bourbon brands independently, the more confident you'll start becoming in your individual preferences. Then it's time to back your exploration with expert knowledge and terminology. "Dive into books like "Bourbon Curious" by Fred Minnick, which breaks down bourbon by flavor categories, or "The Bourbon Bible" by Eric Zandona," advises Blatner.
Learning takes you from bourbon amateur to aficionado
Education is part of the fun, especially when you learn to differentiate between the most common tasting notes for bourbon. One of the best ways to stay in the loop, according to Chris Blatner, is the internet. "Online resources like Breaking Bourbon and Whiskey Consensus are invaluable for reviews and recommendations," Blatner told us. Good recommendations can also come from podcasts, and Chris specifically highlighted Bourbon Lens and Bourbon Pursuit. You can even learn about this American whiskey through social media by following "trusted bourbon-focused Instagram accounts [like his own] to stay up-to-date and inspired."
As a final tip, Blatner emphasizes the benefit of seeing bourbon's journey from grain to glass. "Don't underestimate the value of distillery tours — they're both educational and a lot of fun, offering firsthand insight into how bourbon is made." Witnessing this process deepens your appreciation for the drink and the people making it and perhaps justifies some of the higher price tags. Just remember the crucial etiquette for your first bourbon distillery tour and pace yourself.