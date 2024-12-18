Here's The Quickest Way For A Bourbon Novice To Become Well-Informed

Being a novice at anything is always a bit intimidating, isn't it? Entering the world of bourbon as a first-timer, with not the slightest idea about the many bourbon types or how to tell the difference between high and low quality bourbon, can make you feel like the learning curve is super steep. But every expert was once a novice, so who better to speak to than somebody who knows exactly what it takes to become well-informed? Enter Chris Blatner from Urban Bourbonist, who has the fancy title of Executive Bourbon Steward, and who highlighted to us the importance of trusted recommendations, educational books, and quality online resources as the quickest way to gain experience.

"Start by tasting and exploring," Blatner said. "Visit a local bar where you can sample a range of bourbons and ask the bartender for recommendations. It's a great way to understand what flavor profiles you enjoy without committing to full bottles." This tip spotlights a big aspect that draws novices to bourbon in the first place: curiosity. The more you venture into the best bourbon brands independently, the more confident you'll start becoming in your individual preferences. Then it's time to back your exploration with expert knowledge and terminology. "Dive into books like "Bourbon Curious" by Fred Minnick, which breaks down bourbon by flavor categories, or "The Bourbon Bible" by Eric Zandona," advises Blatner.

