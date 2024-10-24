The Crucial Etiquette To Remember For Your First Bourbon Distillery Tour

If you do it right, everyone should fondly remember their first bourbon distillery tour. My first tour was at the Koval Distillery in Chicago, Illinois. I also happened to be on a first date and oh, how I wish I knew all the distillery touring etiquette tips before diving into my day of firsts. While there are simple rules to follow, like "book ahead," and "be on time," there is one cardinal etiquette rule that you should never break when touring a distillery: Pace yourself.

We connected with Angel's Envy distillery operations manager, Damian Gallaher, to learn more about why taking it low and slow during your bourbon tour is so crucial. Gallaher pointed out that a bourbon tour is not to be treated like a wine tasting, because "distilled spirits have a higher proof." So it only takes a few tasters to feel that warmth in your belly and your inhibitions start to lower. "For context," Gallaher added, "Many wines are roughly 25 proof. The whiskeys you will be tasting will be anywhere from 80 proof to over 120 proof." Distillery tours are a fun way to unwind while also learning about the history of bourbon, but that doesn't mean you should go hog-wild while sipping on the sauce.

