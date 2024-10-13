The Absolute Best Snacks To Eat At A Bourbon Tasting

While bourbon might seem like a fairly specific category, made from at least 51% corn, there are several different kinds to get to know, and even more brands within each of those subcategories. One of the best ways to explore is a bourbon tasting — this can be a fun, conversation-starting activity with friends, or it can be an educational tool you take seriously as an early step on a bourbon-expertise journey. Either way, there are tips to remember for hosting a successful bourbon tasting. One of the most important ones is to serve the right snacks. To find out what those might be, we asked an expert, Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and creator of @urbanbourbonist on Instagram.

"If it is a tasting for fun, then salty snacks like pretzels, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate are great for a bourbon tasting," Blatner says. "Their flavors complement the natural sweetness, spice, and smokiness of the bourbon. If you are doing a tasting to educate and really explore the flavors of bourbon, then unsalted versions of pretzels, nuts, and plain crackers are best. They will help to cleanse the palate without overwhelming it." Snacks are important when tasting spirits. They slow down your imbibing and how quickly alcohol reaches your small intestine to be absorbed so your body has time to adjust. There are flavor pairings to pick up on, too, and snacks build the tasting out into more of an experience.