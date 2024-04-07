12 Etiquette Tips You Need To Follow On A Bourbon Distillery Tour, According To Industry Experts

For those who love visiting world-class distilleries, particularly those of the bourbon variety, exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is the best way to line up an action-packed day of learning, sightseeing, and, of course, tasting whiskey. For bourbon lovers, a distillery tour is huge fun, but there are a few etiquette tips to keep in mind to ensure that you and the other guests have the best experience possible.

We've gathered expert advice from some of the best bourbon brands to give us first-hand insight into how to be on your best behavior while on a bourbon distillery tour. Angel's Envy distillery operations manager Damian Gallaher and distillery general manager Dee Ford discussed these etiquette tips. Additionally, we spoke with assistant general manager at Michter's Distillery, Anne Mae, for her useful advice on the dos and don'ts of distillery touring.

Along with these experts, I've also worked as a brand ambassador in spirits, conducting large consumer tastings and events. I know that customer behavior and engagement can be what makes or breaks a session. Folks spend plenty of time, money, and attention when planning a trip on the Bourbon Trail; these etiquette tips can equip you with the knowledge to have fun, stay safe, and contribute to everyone's enjoyment.