How To Tell The Difference Between High And Low-Quality Bourbon, According To An Expert

Here's an interesting conundrum: Imagine you're shopping for a gift for a bourbon-loving friend. You want to surprise your buddy with something special, but you're not in a position to do an in-person tasting, or maybe you don't like bourbon, or maybe you just choose not to drink alcoholic beverages. How the heck are you supposed to figure out what's good or, perhaps more importantly, what's not good based on nothing but a wing and prayer? Let's face it, there are dozens of bourbon brands to choose from (including a fair share of celebrity-owned brands), and price alone isn't the sole deciding factor. You could end up paying through the nose for bourbon that wouldn't pass muster among even the least discerning bourbon drinkers.

Fear not; where there's a will, there's a way. Tasting Table spoke with bourbon expert Chris Blatner to get to the bottom of this common dilemma. "For someone new to exploring bourbon, all of the information available can be daunting, which makes it difficult to understand what would be made with high standards and quality," Blatner told Tasting Table. "There are five things to look at (without tasting the whiskey) that will be helpful in determining if a bourbon will be of a higher quality." According to Blatner, an executive bourbon steward, founder of Urban Bourbonist, and executive director of Bourbon Charity, those five factors are labeling, age, price, distillery reputation, and reviews and rewards.