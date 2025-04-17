Women-Owned Whiskey And Bourbon Brands To Keep An Eye On

There was a time when whiskey was the domain of men, and there are still so many whiskey and bourbon brands named for the men who pioneered them. Think of Jameson and Powers, Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams ... you get the idea. Fortunately, this is the 21st century, and more than ever before, women aren't just drinking whiskey and bourbon — they're making it.

There are plenty of stories of women who have changed the American food industry for the better, and that's exactly what's happening in the whiskey and bourbon world, too. There are some seriously stellar products and some wild innovation coming out of some of today's women-owned and -led breweries and distilleries, which means it's an exciting time to be a fan of whiskey and bourbon.

With that in mind, let's talk about some of the women-owned brands you'll see popping up on shelves and menus everywhere. We'll tell you a little bit about what they've been doing so far, the innovations they're bringing to the table, where they might be going, and why you should definitely keep an eye on these labels.