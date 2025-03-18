The Long And Complicated History Of Irish Whiskey, Abridged

Irish whiskey is often cited as being the best for those just getting into the whiskey world, and it makes sense. Ireland has been distilling whiskey for a long, long time, and distillers there have had centuries of knowledge and experience to build on. Although there are variations within Irish whiskey, they all have a reputation as being very approachable, very drinkable, and very complex. That's true whether you're talking about some of the biggest names in the industry or some of the small upstarts, but how did we get here in the first place?

That is a very long story, spanning centuries of history. We're going to take a look at some of the most important points in the history of Irish whiskey, but just to be clear, this comes with a massive disclaimer: There is no way to cover the entirety of it without writing several books, a handful of screenplays, and then a 10-part television series.

In other words, there's a lot to unpack. We're going to hit the high points (that are, in fact, some pretty low points in history), and explain how we got to where we are today, why there aren't more big distillers like Jameson and Midleton, and what's next. Along the way, we're also going to meet a few people that you should definitely raise a glass to the next time you crack open a bottle, because without them, it's entirely possible there would be no Irish whiskey industry at all.