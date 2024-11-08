Why Irish Butter Tastes Better Than American Butter

Ireland is known for its rainy weather that yields gorgeous emerald-green pastures, perfect for cattle to roam and graze on lush grasslands, clover, and verdant herbs like meadowsweet and wild thyme. This picturesque landscape allows for healthy, happy cows to freely feed on their natural surroundings year-round due to Ireland's relatively mild climate. With over 1.5 million dairy cows roaming the grassy green hills of Ireland, it's no surprise that dairy is one of Ireland's top nine exports.

While there are many facts you should know about Irish butter, the main factors contributing to a tasty end product are the soil, climate, and grasses of Ireland. Fresh grass, soil rich in nutrients, and various herbs and plants contribute to the sweet, grassy flavor of Irish butter, and the beta carotene naturally found in the grass provides the gorgeous, deep yellow hue that Irish butter is known for. Depending on the season and location of the pastures the cows graze on, the taste and color can vary throughout the year as the crops change.

Along with the sunshine color, Irish butter has a higher fat percentage than most American butters, requiring a minimum of 82% butterfat content (with some containing up to 90%), which gives it a luxurious texture. Unlike American butter, which requires only 80% fat, Irish butter has less water (never more than 16%) and therefore more flavor and a smoother, more desirable mouthfeel.

