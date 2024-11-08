Why Irish Butter Tastes Better Than American Butter
Ireland is known for its rainy weather that yields gorgeous emerald-green pastures, perfect for cattle to roam and graze on lush grasslands, clover, and verdant herbs like meadowsweet and wild thyme. This picturesque landscape allows for healthy, happy cows to freely feed on their natural surroundings year-round due to Ireland's relatively mild climate. With over 1.5 million dairy cows roaming the grassy green hills of Ireland, it's no surprise that dairy is one of Ireland's top nine exports.
While there are many facts you should know about Irish butter, the main factors contributing to a tasty end product are the soil, climate, and grasses of Ireland. Fresh grass, soil rich in nutrients, and various herbs and plants contribute to the sweet, grassy flavor of Irish butter, and the beta carotene naturally found in the grass provides the gorgeous, deep yellow hue that Irish butter is known for. Depending on the season and location of the pastures the cows graze on, the taste and color can vary throughout the year as the crops change.
Along with the sunshine color, Irish butter has a higher fat percentage than most American butters, requiring a minimum of 82% butterfat content (with some containing up to 90%), which gives it a luxurious texture. Unlike American butter, which requires only 80% fat, Irish butter has less water (never more than 16%) and therefore more flavor and a smoother, more desirable mouthfeel.
Salty, creamy, and vibrantly hued Irish butter
While butter from France is highly sought after, Irish and European butter are not the same. Unlike European butter, which is almost always cultured and provides a slightly tangy flavor, Irish butter comes from always grass-fed cows, but is less likely to be cultured, meaning it hasn't been exposed to harmless bacteria that lead to a slight fermentation. Salt also plays a role, as it extends the shelf life of fresh butter, and Irish butter is usually salted as a default, although unsalted versions are also available.
While the mega-popular Irish butter brand Kerrygold offers both salted and unsalted sticks that are easy to use in cooking or baking, Irish butter is typically best enjoyed in its purest state and on its own to really appreciate the flavors. Kerrygold is ubiquitous in American grocery stores these days and is sold at a relatively reasonable price point (spoiler alert: it's definitely worth the price and is available to buy online), so don't let us stop you from leveling up your baked goods or pan sauces with their standard Irish butter.
However, if you are able to get your hands on an Irish butter from an artisanal or small-batch dairy, perhaps while on vacation in Ireland, we do recommend savoring the beautiful butter simply, such as on warm toast. We believe, given it's lovely, unique flavoring, gorgeous color, and environmental benefits, that grass-fed butter is worth the switch. Try a generous slather of grass-fed, salted Irish butter on your next slice of Irish brown soda bread for a real taste of the Emerald Isle.