What Is Grass-Fed Butter And Is It Worth The Switch?
Butter is a crucial pantry staple in the Western world, and whether we are slathering it on toast or sauteing vegetables in it, most of us have it on hand in the kitchen. The amount of thought you put into choosing butter may have significantly increased in recent years as more varieties are added to the market.
Grass-fed butter may have caught your eye, as it is becoming increasingly popular, especially in health circles. But what is the difference between grass-fed and conventional butter? Is it really worth the switch?
To help explain the differences in grass-fed butter, I spoke to Angus Dalton, owner of Dalton's Dairy, one of the few farms in the U.K. where the cattle are 100% grass-fed. Dalton shared valuable insights into what makes grass-fed butter so special and the long-term advantages for both the consumer and the planet. He helps explain the benefits of grass-fed butter, from higher omega-3 content to lower carbon emissions, so that you can decide if the switch is worth it for you.
Grass-fed butter is yellow due to carotene
The most striking difference in the appearance of grass-fed butter compared to conventionally farmed butter is the color. While you may previously have thought of your usual brand of butter as being yellow, when compared to grass-fed, it is actually much closer to being white.
"Cows on a conventional diet will be supplemented with up to 50% of their diet as grains. It is the starch in these grains, when converted to milk fat, that will lead to the butter having a pale off-white color," explains Angus Dalton. "With pasture-fed cows, there is very little, if any, starch in the diet. All protein and energy comes directly from the grasses and herbs in the pasture."
The deep yellow color is due to the pigments that are present in the grass that the cows are feeding on daily. Both chlorophyll and carotene are pigments found in the chloroplasts of plants, and are involved in photosynthesis, which ultimately is where the cows get their energy. Carotene gives the butter its rich yellow color and is representative of the natural grazing of the cows on nutrient-rich plants.
A cow's diet affects nutritional profile of the butter
Grass-fed butter has become extremely popular in recent years, partly due to its higher nutritional profile. Butter has had a bad name in previous decades due to the high quantities of saturated fat, but as our understanding of fats changes, science is beginning to show that butter can be a part of a healthy diet, especially if it is grass-fed.
According to Angus Dalton, grass-fed butter is "naturally high in omega-3 fatty acids," and these fats have a crucial role to play in the body. Most famously found in oily fish, they are anti-inflammatory compounds that are important for brain and heart health and could even be effective in managing depression. Grass-fed butter contains significantly more omega-3 than butter from grain or corn-fed cows.
Another lesser-known fatty acid that is found in grass-fed butter is conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA. Ironically, a diet rich in CLA could promote weight loss, meaning that, having been vilified for decades as a cause of weight gain, butter could actually be beneficial in keeping a healthy weight. Grass-fed butter is much more likely to have this effect, as the CLA levels are up to five times higher than in regular butter.
Cooking with grass-fed butter
So, you've bought your first block of grass-fed butter ... now what? You may be wondering whether you can use it in the same way as your usual butter. The good news is the answer is yes, though you may find the texture to be slightly different.
"You will find that the grass-fed butter has a lower melting point, so it's much softer at room temperature," explains Angus Dalton. The reason for the softer texture is the composition of the fats in the butter.
As we know, grass-fed butter is much higher in fatty acids, including omega-3 and CLA. These are examples of unsaturated fats, which you are probably aware are considered to be healthier in most cases. Grain-fed butter contains mostly saturated fat, which has higher melting points than its unsaturated counterparts. This is why beef dripping and lard are solids (albeit fairly soft ones) at room temperature, whereas unsaturated fats tend to be found in oils — such as olive oil — and are liquid at room temperature. The higher concentration of unsaturated fats in grass-fed butter leads to the change in consistency, meaning it will be easier to spread on a piece of warmly baked bread, to allow you to enjoy your newly-discovered butter bliss without hacking holes in the bread.
Cost of grass-fed butter vs. conventional
If you've considered switching to grass-fed butter in the past, you may have noticed there is quite a significant difference in the price compared to other butter. This is a trend that can be seen across the industry, with grass-fed products costing more for the customer. The reason for this is that it costs more to produce, something Angus Dalton confirmed when asked if grass-fed was dearer.
"Yes, purely due to scale of production, especially in the processing," he explained. "Producers will make in small batches and will more likely be artisan producers using cream from just one herd and operating with very much hand crafted methods." As with most industries, the smaller the scale, the more expensive it will be to run, as most grass-fed setups are more personalized and labor-intensive.
Additionally, grass-fed cows generally have more space to graze and move around, meaning a higher cost of rearing each cow. These additional costs all add up, resulting in a higher price tag for the consumer. While the increased cost may be frustrating, you need to balance it up with the benefits the grass-fed butter will provide. By purchasing grass-fed products you will be supporting more ethical farming, as well as enjoying the improved flavor and numerous health benefits. For many people, that will make it worth every penny.
Benefits of grass-fed butter for the environment
When it comes to environmental issues and keeping carbon footprints low, cows have a bad reputation, which is unfortunately justified. They produce more methane than any other animal, with each cow releasing around 220 pounds of methane per year. The good news is, if environmental concerns are near the top of your list, switching to grass-fed butter is an easy way to reduce your own contribution.
"Absolutely!" said Angus Dalton when I asked if grass-fed butter is better for the environment. "Grazing cattle are the ultimate carbon cycle machines, turning sunlight and rainwater into tasty, nutritious food whilst sequestering up to 4 tonnes per hectare of carbon on the soils beneath their feet. At the same time, [they] utilize grass and plants inedible to humans and enhance the biodiversity of the countryside."
Grass-fed farms often grow clover, a type of legume that can add nitrogen to the soil over time without the need for added fertilizer. Since many fertilizers are known to cause health issues, contaminate rivers and soils, and are linked to serious diseases, the fewer synthetic fertilizers that are needed for farming, the better. The benefits of grass-fed farming reach far beyond the farm itself, meaning your butter choice can have an impact on more than just your health, and a positive effect on the environment.
Where to buy grass-fed butter
If you have made the decision to switch to grass-fed butter due to the benefits to your health, the cattle, and the environment — if not your wallet — you may think that the hard part is over, and you simply need to go out and buy some. Sadly, it's not as simple as that, as 100% grass-fed butter is not particularly easy to come by.
It doesn't help that butter is allowed to be labeled as grass-fed, even if it is not! In 2018, a class action lawsuit against Irish firm Kerrygold found that its cattle are fed grains including soy and corn, and in some cases, GMOs. Astonishingly, the judge found in favor of Kerrygold, accepting that the term "grass-fed" has no legal definition and, therefore, it is up to consumers to interpret how they wish. This means that shopping for grass-fed butter in the grocery store may be a waste of your precious time and money, and finding specialist dairies online may be a better option.
"100% pasture-fed butter is difficult to come by," admitted Angus Dalton. "There are a good handful of micro dairies producing for local customers, but at scale, there are probably no more than ½ dozen producers of 100% grass-fed butter. Daltonsdairy.co.uk is probably the best U.K. source."
Local farmers markets or organic stores may be a good place to start. While organic and grass-fed are not mutually exclusive, the higher welfare standards with each mean that you may be more likely to find grass-fed options in these locations.
How to store grass-fed butter
If you have parted with your hard-earned cash and upgraded your butter to grass-fed, you want to make sure it keeps fresh for as long as possible. There is some debate as to whether butter needs to be kept in the fridge, and the correct answer really depends on how long a pack of butter typically lasts you.
Since butter has less water and more fat than most other dairy products, it can cope for longer out of the fridge. The official advice from U.S. Dairy is that butter should only be kept at room temperature for a few days, but many people leave it much longer than this with no issue. If your household goes through a pack of butter every few days, it can likely be kept in a cupboard as long as the room temperature is not too hot. You should store it in a butter dish with an opaque lid that you cannot see through, as light will increase the speed at which it oxidizes and goes rancid.
If you are buying your grass-fed butter in bulk, you can actually freeze it very successfully if you want it to last for months rather than weeks. You can just leave it in its packaging or wrap it in a freezer bag if you want to give it extra protection. When you're ready for it, thaw it overnight in the fridge, then use it within a few days.
Should you make the switch?
Now that you know everything you could possibly want to know about grass-fed butter, the big question remains — should you make the switch? Of course, the choice is yours, but the significant improvement in nutritional profile, ethical farming practices, and environmental benefits should be enough to balance out the increased price.
The key is to do a bit of research beforehand and make sure you are buying truly grass-fed butter from a reputable supplier. This way, you can support small businesses and sustainable farming while enjoying the superb flavor and health benefits of grass-fed butter.