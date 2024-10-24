What Is Grass-Fed Butter And Is It Worth The Switch?

Butter is a crucial pantry staple in the Western world, and whether we are slathering it on toast or sauteing vegetables in it, most of us have it on hand in the kitchen. The amount of thought you put into choosing butter may have significantly increased in recent years as more varieties are added to the market.

Grass-fed butter may have caught your eye, as it is becoming increasingly popular, especially in health circles. But what is the difference between grass-fed and conventional butter? Is it really worth the switch?

To help explain the differences in grass-fed butter, I spoke to Angus Dalton, owner of Dalton's Dairy, one of the few farms in the U.K. where the cattle are 100% grass-fed. Dalton shared valuable insights into what makes grass-fed butter so special and the long-term advantages for both the consumer and the planet. He helps explain the benefits of grass-fed butter, from higher omega-3 content to lower carbon emissions, so that you can decide if the switch is worth it for you.