Small Irish Whiskey Companies To Keep An Eye Out For In The U.S.
Even if you think you know all there is to know about Irish whiskey, there's a good chance you're overlooking some truly stellar offerings from some small Irish companies that are — to varying degrees — just breaking into the U.S. market. Although Ireland has long been famed for its whiskey, the history of the spirit has been difficult and complicated: The market was devastated in the early 20th century, in large part thanks to World War I, Prohibition in the U.S., and a trade war with the British.
Fast forward to the 1960s, and the heads of the only three whiskey distilleries left — John Jameson of Jameson, Norbert Murphy of Midleton, and Frank O'Reilly from Powers — got together and joined forces to overhaul the entire industry. It took decades before another big player came on the scene with the opening of Teeling, and it wasn't until well into the 2000s that other small distilleries started taking the plunge to revitalize what had been a long-stagnant industry.
In 2024, the number of whiskey distilleries in Ireland had risen to 50, and yes, there are a lot of well-known and big names in there. We want to shine a light on some of the smaller, more boutique companies that you should definitely keep an eye out for. We think these distilleries are going to do big things because they're already doing pretty amazing things.
Blackwater Distillery
At the time of this writing, customers in the U.S. can source a few things from County Waterford's Blackwater Distillery. That includes absolutely stellar Strawberry and Juniper Cask gins, and an equally good Copper Pot Vodka. We're here to talk about whiskey, though, and there are some great whiskeys coming out of this little distillery nestled along the shores of the Blackwater River in County Waterford. It's the river that gives this distillery its identity, but recognizing a bottle of its most widely available selection means knowing it's not immediately recognizable as Blackwater.
Blackwater is the distillery behind Velvet Cap, which is available in the U.S. for around $42 a bottle. Blackwater's incarnation of this whiskey launched back in 2020, and it was actually the rebirth of a whiskey that dated back to 1880. It came from the same area of Ireland, and it's also pretty darn delicious. Think the richness of toffee and caramel, and the bottom line is this is an easy-to drink whiskey that's meant to be affordable and accessible.
If you want a true taste of Irish whiskey as it once was and will be again, keep an eye out for some of Blackwater's other offerings, like the Manifesto Release, which includes tributes to pre-famine and Victorian-era whiskies. Talking specifics outside of Velvet Cap is tricky because so many releases are limited editions. Do we hope that the small batch, blended Full Irish whisky becomes a regular release? You bet.
The Shed Distillery
One of the recurring themes you'll hear us talking about is the idea that many small whiskey companies first entered the market with other products — often gin — as the first releases of whiskey aged to maturity. After The Shed Distillery was founded in 2014, it made massive waves with Drumshanbo Irish Gunpowder Gin, and has since branched out into different varieties that are all amazing.
A whiskey has also joined the lineup, and we thoroughly recommend not only the gins, but the Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey that you'll find for sale for a nationwide average price of around $66. Distilled from malted and unmalted barley as well as oats, then aged in both bourbon casks from Kentucky and sherry oloroso casks, this whiskey has an outstanding complexity that is sweet, spicy, rich, and absolutely something you're going to want to savor neat.
There's a lovely footnote to this, too. The Shed Distillery kicked off its whiskey production during the winter solstice, and when they did, it reignited a Connacht tradition that hadn't been observed for over a century. It's taken a while, but now this triple-distilled whiskey is definitely ready for a place on your shelf.
Burren Distillers
The Burren is one of the most uniquely breathtaking landscapes in all of Ireland, and Burren Distillers is a relative newcomer to the modern whiskey world. At the same time, though, the family behind the distillery is anything but new: Founder Noel O'Loughlen (pictured) is from a family who has long considered slow distilling an ancient art, and it's reflected in the family motto: "To honey from the rocks."
Will this make the jump across the Atlantic to the States? We really hope so, but we also have to stress that you might be waiting a good long time. This is a small batch product, aged for five years. Everything is done by hand, and distillers here are even hand-stirring mash. They're only using wooden tools and casks, and they're staying true to the history of the whiskey. That means honey instead of artificial sweeteners, and they're the only ones doing it the ancient way.
This distillery is doing things a little differently, though, and offering opportunities to buy into the company as investors. With an investment comes things like rare bottles of various releases, which means that it's entirely possible that you can get your hands on this. It is not easy or cheap, but it's such a cool way to revive an ancient whiskey tradition that we'd be remiss if we didn't mention it.
Ballykeefe
Ballykeefe Distillery opened in 2017, and it's doing things a little differently, too. It's not just a distillery; it's actually a fully functional family farm that added a distillery in 2016, and that farm is growing all the grains that are used in not just whiskey but gin, poitin, and vodka as well. Not only is Ballykeefe growing and harvesting its own barley, but it's also raising livestock on the straw and distillery by-products.
It's a wildly ambitious endeavor that's gotten recognized for the quality of the spirits and for a return to the way Irish whiskey was sourced and distilled hundreds of years ago. We can totally get on board with that, which is also called "living the dream."
Those who have tried Ballekeefe's Single Malt Whiskey note that it's pretty unparalleled, with an apple- and grain-forward focus that we'd go as far as saying transports you to that County Kilkenny farm. It's available in the U.S. and it's surprisingly affordable, and at the time of this writing, the nationwide average price is around $60 a bottle. Ballykeefe also has a Single Estate Pot Still Whiskey for around the same price, and if you prefer whiskey a little more on the sweet and spicy side, go for this. (Also? Try the award-winning poitin, an Irish version of moonshine that dates back to the 6th century.)
Glendalough
It's possible that you've seen bottles of Glendalough's whiskey and gin in the U.S. The distinctive label features a logo depicting St. Kevin and the blackbird that built a nest in his hand. The ruins of St. Kevin's monastery are still there, and in an attempt to describe the breathtaking beauty of the area, we'll just say that even on the Emerald Isle, this is the Garden of Ireland.
Glendalough is one of the larger distilleries on our list of small Irish whiskey producers, and there are a slew of products that are available in the States. They range in price from a 17-year-old single malt that will set you back more than $300 a bottle to a Double Barrel Irish Single Grain Whiskey that's a completely reasonable $30 a bottle ... give or take. We'd also recommend checking out things like the Single Cask Madiera Cask Finish (for around $45 a bottle) because Glendalough takes aging very seriously.
For this distillery, what goes into the making of the whiskey is only part of the story. Although much of the aging process involves American white oak casks, Glendalough also sources barrels from Ireland, along with lightly charred oak barrels made in Japan, oloroso casks from Spain, Madeira casks from Africa, as well as Calvados and Burgundy casks from France. We'd highly recommend anyone wanting to know just how casks and aging impact whiskey sample a flight of Glendalough for a truly amazing experience.
Boann
Boann Distillery is located in County Meath along the River Boyne, and that's where it gets its name: Boann was said to be the creator of the river. Today, Boann remains a family-owned business with a focus on creating whiskey (and gin) that are made with local ingredients, with the utmost respect for the land of what's now the Boyne Valley, and with the same artistry to Boann's sacred well was said to be able to impart to those who drank from it.
This is another distillery with an impressive number of whiskeys that have made it over to the U.S., and that just starts with the Boann line. Whiskeys like the Pedro Ximenez Single Pot Still and the Madeira Cask Single Pot Still are both great options, and they'll set you back around $65 a bottle for some seriously smooth whiskey.
Boann is also the distillery that's putting out The Whistler, and if you love nothing more than a glass of sherry after dinner, you'll want to try this. (Fun fact: Sherry was Maya Angelou's drink of choice!) The Whistler P.X. I Love You is aged in sherry casks and might be the perfect combination of the brown sugar sweetness of a stellar whiskey and the dried fruitiness of sherry. Yes, it's available in the States, and it's about a $50 bottle.
Natterjack
We're not saying that this writer keeps several bottles of whiskey and bourbon on her desk at all times, and we're definitely not saying that one of those bottles is usually Natterjack. We're not "not" saying that, either, because Natterjack is a shockingly good whiskey at an affordable price. In case you're wondering about the name, it's named after Ireland's only native toad, which walks instead of hopping. Unique? That's the point: It's Irish whiskey that's aged in both former bourbon barrels, and virgin American oak barrels.
The result is something between Irish whiskey and bourbon, and it's not only ridiculously smooth and easy to drink, it's got all the flavors of both worlds. Don't take our word for it, as Natterjack's whiskies have won an almost ridiculous number of awards. Natterjack's cask strength gets serious attention for being the perfect mix of fruits, butterscotches, oak, and honey, and it's exactly what a cask-strength whiskey can and should be.
Natterjack has a U.S. store, where you can pick up the standard whiskey, a cask-strength version, and some limited releases. At the time of this writing, that includes 2024's The Mistake, so named because they accidentally left it aging for longer than intended. We can't wait to see what they come up with next, because we'll leave you with this bit of life advice from founder Aidan Mehigan: "F*** it, let's do it."
Dingle
Dingle is also on the larger side of the smaller companies we're spotlighting here, and as far as the modern whiskey movement is concerned, Dingle is practically the elder statesman of the crowd. Dingle was founded in 2012 and still prides itself on being an artisan distillery, but we're thrilled to see a wide range of products and a U.S. shop.
While Dingle is also putting out some outstanding vodka and gin, it's the whiskey that's not to be missed. At the time of this writing, it's the Batch No. 5 that's up for sale, and every batch is a little different. This one is aged in Pedro Ximenez and Madeira casks for a wonderfully warm, sweet, and spicy whiskey; you'll have to get it before it's gone. Batch No. 6 is another limited edition release, and it's the final in the Batch series. Don't worry, though; Dingle is showing no signs of slowing down.
The distillery's standard single malt is also a great option, and although it'll set you back an average of $79, it's worth it as it's the kind of whiskey you're going to want to sip, savor, and enjoy. You should also keep an eye out for the Celtic Series. Dingle released a series celebrating the eight sections of the Celtic solar calendar, and while they're pricey, they're all amazing and they're a great set of bottles to set aside for throughout the year.
Micil
Galway is a ridiculously cool city, and we'd go as far as to say that it rivals, if not surpass, Dublin in a lot of ways. (Sorry, Dublin.) Think of Dublin as the cosmopolitan cousin who lives in a loft apartment and orders only the best meal delivery kits, and think of Galway — and Connemara — as the wild cousin who climbs mountains on the weekend and swims in the open ocean for fun. We went on this tangent for a reason: because it's that spirit that Micil is capturing in its whiskey — starting with the name.
Micil was a real person, Micil Mac Chearra. He was known for his not-entirely-on-the-up-and-up, mid-19th century poitin distillery out in the wilds of Connemara, and that's pretty cool. It's his descendants who opened Micil, and they're doing it with a nod to the history of the area. Galway has been a major port city for a long time, so the whiskey that's coming out of Micil is aged in a variety of different casks from across Europe.
Why? Because not only did Galway benefit from being part of a vast trade network, but the illegal poitin distillers of Connemara would often repurpose those casks for their moonshine. Micil also tends toward peat-forward whiskeys, another tribute to its Connemara heritage. The downside is that Micil is going to be tough to get in the U.S. but we have hope! The Irish Whiskey Society America has gotten entire casks from Micil, so it's not unheard of.
Pearse Lyons
If you do happen to find yourself in Dublin, you should absolutely check out the Pearse Lyons distillery. It's located in the middle of the city at the renovated St. James Church, and it's an absolutely brilliant look into how the history of Irish whiskey goes hand-in-hand with the country's story. And yes, Pearse Lyons was a real person who was integral not only to Ireland's whiskey industry, but to Kentucky's bourbon industry.
Needless to say, he left behind a massively important legacy that the distillery that bears his name is living up to, and the good news is that there are plenty of Pearse Lyons products that are widely available in the U.S. The standard blended whiskey is only going to set you back around $35, and it's a mellow-yet-smoky whiskey that's incredibly easy to drink.
One of the things we like about Pearse is that there's something for everyone in a range of price points. The 12-year-old Founder's Choice whiskey, for example, is a herbal, banana-forward whiskey that's also pretty respectable for just around $60 a bottle. Keep an eye out for the limited edition Pearse Legacy, and definitely add it to your itinerary if you ever head to Ireland.
Slane
Irish whiskey has a reputation as being some of the best whiskey for beginners, as it has a reputation for being smooth and easy to drink. That said, Irish whiskey is a lot of things, and Slane is doing things a little differently. For its flagship Triple Casked whiskey, well, the process is right in the name. The whiskey is aged in a virgin oak cask, Tennessee whiskey barrels, and sherry casks. That creates a delightfully complex whiskey that truly is greater than the sum of its parts, both spicy and sweet at the same time while also being fruity and oaky.
And yes, it's available in the U.S. , and you'll probably be able to find it for a reasonable price as it tends to average around $30 a bottle. At that price and at that complexity, it's a great bottle to keep on hand not only for drinking neat, but for cocktails: The distillery itself suggests a version of an espresso martini that swaps the traditional vodka for whiskey. Trust us when we say it's delicious, and might be your new brunch drink.
Slane also sits along the Boyne, and like many other small distilleries, it's also focused on being sustainable and environmentally friendly. It's put in place things like a rainwater collection system, heat recovery system, and local dairy cows are given what's left after distillation is complete. Whiskey is nothing without the land, and we can get on board with those who respect that.
Sliabh Liag
We'll help you out with this one — it's pronounced "Sleeve League," and it's a distillery that's located in one of the most remote and beautiful places in the country: County Donegal. Even in Ireland, Donegal is something apart, otherworldly, and this is the first distillery to be putting out whiskey there in almost 200 years. The flagship whiskey of Sliabh Liag is called The Legendary Silkie, and legendary it is.
It's based on the ancient stories of a mermaid who walked between the land and the sea, and there are a few different expressions that are all really, really good. Go for the original if you want something easy drinking and more fruit-forward, the Dark Silkie if your tastes lean toward sweet and smoky, and the Midnight Silkie if your idea of the perfect after-dinner drink is a peaty, smoky scotch.
Yes, it's available in the U.S., and although it might take some searching, it's worth it. The standard version should only set you back around $45 a bottle, and we'd even go as far as to say that if you're looking for something that truly embodies the spirit of Irish whiskey from the Wild Atlantic Way, there's no better way to experience that than getting the full set and holding a whiskey tasting of your own.