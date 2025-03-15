Small Irish Whiskey Companies To Keep An Eye Out For In The U.S.

Even if you think you know all there is to know about Irish whiskey, there's a good chance you're overlooking some truly stellar offerings from some small Irish companies that are — to varying degrees — just breaking into the U.S. market. Although Ireland has long been famed for its whiskey, the history of the spirit has been difficult and complicated: The market was devastated in the early 20th century, in large part thanks to World War I, Prohibition in the U.S., and a trade war with the British.

Fast forward to the 1960s, and the heads of the only three whiskey distilleries left — John Jameson of Jameson, Norbert Murphy of Midleton, and Frank O'Reilly from Powers — got together and joined forces to overhaul the entire industry. It took decades before another big player came on the scene with the opening of Teeling, and it wasn't until well into the 2000s that other small distilleries started taking the plunge to revitalize what had been a long-stagnant industry.

In 2024, the number of whiskey distilleries in Ireland had risen to 50, and yes, there are a lot of well-known and big names in there. We want to shine a light on some of the smaller, more boutique companies that you should definitely keep an eye out for. We think these distilleries are going to do big things because they're already doing pretty amazing things.