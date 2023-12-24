This Spanish Wine Was Maya Angelou's Go-To Drink

Poet and author Maya Angelou didn't enter the profession for which she became most well-known until her 40s, yet she didn't let this late entry stop her. Angelou went on to write six poetry books and six autobiographical volumes, even reading some of her words for a presidential inauguration while cementing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the literary world. Like many creatives, she was somewhat militant about the environment in which she created and worked.

The writer preferred the quiet ambiance of plainly decorated and bare hotel rooms where she wouldn't be bothered. She started her days early, around 5 a.m., and kept both a Bible and a bottle of sherry with her. During an interview with The Paris Review in 1990, Angelou admitted that as early as 6:15 in the morning she would enjoy a nip to kickstart her writing projects. A glass of sherry certainly makes for one saucy way to overcome writer's block.