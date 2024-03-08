15 Women Who Changed The American Food Industry For The Better

Long before they were given the credit they deserved, women have been driving education and change with many substantial contributions to food, nutrition, agriculture, and food science. Whether it has been pioneering a career in science and women's education like Ellen Swallows Richards, standing proudly in their authenticity of character and ethnicity like Edna Lewis and Madhur Jaffrey, or changing the lexicon, misperceptions, shortfalls, and habits around food, women have always played a key role in creating access to education, health, and joy.

The opportunities women and girls have access to today can be attributed to an army of brave, stubborn, intelligent women before them who refused to accept the status quo. The strength of their conviction is just as important as what came out of their kitchens. Here are just 15 women — among many others — who have influenced the American food industry for the better, inspiring a new generation of leaders, advocates, writers, cooks, and scientists in their wake.