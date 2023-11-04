The Classic Cookbook Martha Stewart Would Turn To Over Any Other

Martha Stewart is known for many things, including her plethora of published books with her tips on cooking, decorating, and everything in between — but even she turns to another cookbook when she needs guidance in the kitchen. During a keynote conversation at a trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, she was asked which book she would keep in her kitchen if she could only have one and her answer was swift. Stewart said her go-to choice would be the "Joy of Cooking" written by Irma Rombauer, according to Rolling Stone.

Originally launched in 1931 with updated versions released as recently as 2019, it's considered to be one of the most popular cookbooks in the country. This classic is a staple that any true foodie and home cook should have a copy of in their kitchen because it's not just about recipes that have been reworked and published for generations. It's also a guide of sorts filled with cooking tips, methods, and helpful information on different ingredients.