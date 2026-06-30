The 10 Most Beloved Bourbons Of All Time

There are plenty of ways to rank the best bourbons ever made. You could focus on auction prices and collectibility, in which case, bottles like Pappy Van Winkle and other limited releases would dominate the conversation. You could look at critic scores, proof points, age statements, or rarity. You could even judge them purely on flavor. The problem is that none of those approaches tells the full story. Some of the most beloved bourbons in America aren't necessarily the rarest, oldest, or most expensive. Instead, they're the bottles that drinkers return to year after year, the ones that helped shape bourbon culture, influenced how the category evolved, and earned lasting respect from everyone, from first-time buyers to seasoned enthusiasts.

As a regular bourbon drinker with professional spirits training, here are the bottles I think best represent the category's most beloved names. And since I tend to prefer Scotch whisky over bourbon, I don't say that lightly. Each bottle here was selected because it has a real argument for greatness, whether through flavor, value, historical importance, availability, or sheer cultural impact. I have tasted all of them, and while they are not ranked in strict order, each one has earned its place.