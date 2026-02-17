The Kentucky Bourbon That's A Natural Step Up For Jack Daniel's Fans

When Maker's Mark 46 was released, it was the first new expression introduced by the iconic distillery since 1958. It's also one of the eight whiskies to try if you like Jack Daniel's. While the bourbon has a few differences from the Tennessee whiskey — most notably the adherence to the rules bourbon production necessitates — there are also many similarities. The wheat profile of this bourbon gives it a soft finish, not unlike what you'd find with the charcoal-filtered Jack Daniel's.

Another reason Maker's would be the next logical step up from Jack Daniel's is that it takes those shared flavor notes and builds off of them. "The caramel is deep and aromatic and is joined by a lovely vanilla. Toasted oak and a delectable range of fruits showcase a patient aging process," wrote our taste tester. In other words, fans of Jack Daniel's will find a spirit they recognize in the Maker's Mark 46, but as if every dial has been turned up to 11.

As a fan myself, I personally believe that Maker's Mark 46 is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks; it has a remarkably smooth finish, particularly for a higher-proof offering. That being said, the bourbon would also shine in a classic Manhattan or a simple whiskey highball.