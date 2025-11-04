The Absolute Best Tennessee Whiskey Brand In Liquor Stores Is A No-Brainer

While Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey are American-native spirits, Tennessee whiskey tacks on an extra step in the distillation process that results in a smoother sip. But with so many Tennessee whiskey distilleries, it's hard to know which bottle is worth a spot in your shopping cart. So, we taste-tested 15 different Tennessee whiskey brands according to taste, range of products, reputation, and popularity, only to find that the absolute best brand in liquor stores is the most well-known of them all: Jack Daniels.

There's a reason the brand has endured and thrived since opening its distillery in 1886, and it starts with the very step that distinguishes Tennessee whiskey from Kentucky bourbon. Jack Daniels has mastered the art of charcoal filtration, which instills in its whiskeys both an exceptionally smooth finish and a mellow yet complex flavor profile. We savored the spirit's beautifully balanced trifecta of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors, as well as its versatility; you can sip it neat, on the rocks, or add it to a cocktail.

The fact that Jack Daniels inspired the classic cocktail, Jack and Coke, says a lot about its beloved standing in the spirit world. In addition to its most famous and classic No. 7 label, Jack Daniels offers a wide variety of whiskeys, not to mention the brand's foray into the canned cocktail category. Its reputation as a smooth-sipping, affordable Tennessee whiskey is the reason its popularity has continued to soar for over a century.