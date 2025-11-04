The Absolute Best Tennessee Whiskey Brand In Liquor Stores Is A No-Brainer
While Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey are American-native spirits, Tennessee whiskey tacks on an extra step in the distillation process that results in a smoother sip. But with so many Tennessee whiskey distilleries, it's hard to know which bottle is worth a spot in your shopping cart. So, we taste-tested 15 different Tennessee whiskey brands according to taste, range of products, reputation, and popularity, only to find that the absolute best brand in liquor stores is the most well-known of them all: Jack Daniels.
There's a reason the brand has endured and thrived since opening its distillery in 1886, and it starts with the very step that distinguishes Tennessee whiskey from Kentucky bourbon. Jack Daniels has mastered the art of charcoal filtration, which instills in its whiskeys both an exceptionally smooth finish and a mellow yet complex flavor profile. We savored the spirit's beautifully balanced trifecta of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors, as well as its versatility; you can sip it neat, on the rocks, or add it to a cocktail.
The fact that Jack Daniels inspired the classic cocktail, Jack and Coke, says a lot about its beloved standing in the spirit world. In addition to its most famous and classic No. 7 label, Jack Daniels offers a wide variety of whiskeys, not to mention the brand's foray into the canned cocktail category. Its reputation as a smooth-sipping, affordable Tennessee whiskey is the reason its popularity has continued to soar for over a century.
What do whiskey drinkers say about Jack Daniels?
Jack Daniels isn't the most popular Tennessee whiskey brand in the world just because of the experts. It's everyday consumers that have faithfully plucked Jack Daniels bottles from liquor store shelves for decades that account for the brand's famous standing. So, we took to Reddit to see what fans have to say about Jack Daniels. When a Reddit post posed the question of whether Jack Daniel's is actually good whiskey, many responses spoke of the wide range of whiskey varieties that, according to one user, "get quite nice outside of just the usual No. 7."
But even the classic No. 7 had many staunch defenders. One Redditor wrote, "Yes. It's basic, but it's tasty and consistent," while another Reddit user replied that, "It's a great whiskey for the money. At every price point I've been happy with JD products." Other users responded in kind, with one in particular commenting on why Jack Daniel's is so beloved. "Many people like it and have an enjoyment of it based on its classic nostalgic appeal," the Redditor explained. "It's probably the most iconic whiskey in history and also the best selling."
No one can deny that famous backers — like rock stars and Frank Sinatra himself — as well as a stellar marketing campaign are factors in Jack Daniel's popularity. But, more than anything, Jack Daniels is usually one of the first whiskeys we try. So, its value also lies in the nostalgia of introducing us to the wide world of whiskey.