What Makes Wyoming Bourbon So Special
Kentucky is indisputably home to bourbon royalty, cradling at least 100 licensed distilleries producing 95% of the world's bourbon supply. Kudos to the state's history, devotion, skilled artisans, and excellent whiskeys. But volume isn't everything, and neither are production methods. I recently learned this when tasting a bottle of bourbon born far from the cornfields of Kentucky — about 600 miles away by car. That bourbon hails from Wisconsin, a state I once considered an unlikely source of highly refined bourbons with fierce, nature-cultivated nuances.
It's true that Wisconsin is a relative newbie on the whiskey scene. The state's first legal distillery, Wyoming Whiskey, debuted its flagship small batch bourbon in 2012. Small distilleries in the state, including Pine Bluffs Distilling and veteran-owned Chronicles Distilling, still number less than a dozen. They are spread across eight regions, all significantly influenced by Wyoming's rich natural resources, high elevations, and extreme climate fluctuations. It all starts, evolves, and ends with the state's natural bounty — lassoed, cultivated, and coaxed into the requisite new, charred American oak barrels required of any bourbon produced in the United States.
For deeper insight on how these dynamics lead to distinct bourbon characteristics, I reached out to David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey, and Master Blender Brendan Cook. As they share the nuances of tapping into the state's complexities, it's clear that Mother Nature won't be tamed in Wyoming, bringing her mighty force to mile-deep underground water sourcing, blistering heat, frigid icy winters, and oak barrels that breathe between the extremes — sometimes within the same day.
The water and the grain
Wyoming Whiskey tread where no distiller had before, establishing a legal whiskey operation in "a state that has few finished goods to its name," according to David DeFazio. He and his partners, including family lineages in Wyoming's senatorial and governor positions, knew that every drop of bourbon had to be fully authentic, identifiable, and reflective of the state. That put the grains and water sources front and center, setting the tone for other Wyoming distilleries to come.
DeFazio notes the distillery's location in Hot Springs County, whose name itself indicates the lack of suitable water for whiskey production. "So, we considered ourselves fortunate when we identified a mile-deep limestone aquifer to supply us with ideal water for our purposes." Those pristine waters, known as the Madison Formation, have reportedly laid untouched since the Bronze Age, now forming the foundation, the clarity, and the depth of bourbon now produced in the distillery's home town of Kirby, population 76.
The grain, particularly corn, is by necessity very specific to Wyoming in order to withstand the environment. But DeFazio notes that "all the raw ingredients we needed to make bourbon were readily available in the Big Horn Basin," so they partnered with local farmer Brent Rageth to cultivate the ideal non-GMO grains for bourbon high-starch yields. "He's constantly experimenting with new corn hybrids that can best endure the extreme weather of the Big Horn Basin so that we can get the most out of the resource."
Fluctuating climates define Wyoming bourbons
Perhaps more than anything else, the wildly fluctuating climates inform all bourbons in Wyoming, contributing significantly to factors setting them apart from Kentucky bourbons. "Brutally cold winters and intense summer heat shape the flavor profiles of our barrels unlike anywhere else in the world," explains David DeFazio. "Instead of the deciduous trees and bluegrass of the south surrounding the barrel houses, we have sage and other rangeland grasses lending their own unique influence to the whiskey, which breathes it all in over at least five years. There's really nothing like it in the whiskey world."
Master Blender Brendan Cook shares insights on how all that ultimately influences what rests inside bourbon bottles. The maturation environment within the warehouses differs vastly on each level due to different conditions. "In the summer months, the top levels of our warehouses can reach over 115°F," says Cook, "while the lower levels hover around 68°F at the same time of day. This allows each level of the warehouse to develop distinct flavor characteristics, ranging from caramel, orange, and vanilla to dark dried fruits, deep tobacco, leather, and spice notes."
The extreme swings from hot summers to frigid winters cause the barrels to "go into hibernation" during cold months. "Consequently, we do not see the same oak interaction that a distillery in, say, Kentucky would experience," notes Cook. "While our Small Batch is 5 years old, we actually consider it as having '5 summers,' ensuring all of the liquid has had at least 5 summers of maturation."
Tasting Wyoming bourbons
The eccentricities of Wyoming leave identifying marks on the flavor of each bourbon release. I was personally fortunate enough to share a bottle of the flagship Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon with a group of friends, and we all agreed that the nuances and characteristics of Wyoming bourbon have no basis for comparison to those made in Kentucky. The Small Batch is a robust sipping bourbon that took the fourth spot in Tasting Table's ranking of the 12 of the best wheated bourbons under $50.
Compared to a different non-Kentucky small-batch sourced bourbon we sampled previously, one carrying a release price of $350, our group voted definitively for the multi-faceted, complex, and considerably more affordable Wyoming bourbon. Master Blender Brendan Cook explains that those "five summers" of maturation result in his Small Batch bourbon carrying a caramel, orange, and vanilla-forward flavor profile. Other Wyoming bourbon collections embody characteristics of dark dried fruit, with some leaning toward dark chocolate, baking spice, and tobacco.
Lovers of protected open spaces appreciate the National Park bourbon series, with nods to Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park and old Faithful in Yellowstone. In fact, Tasting Table's list of the best bourbons we tried in 2024 put National Parks No. 4 firmly in its proper place. As co-founder David DeFazio says, "I'd much rather be miles from a road, on a river or on a mountain, breathing fresh air and living in the elements than anywhere else in the world ... It's these same environmental factors that shape the whiskies."