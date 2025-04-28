What Makes Wyoming Bourbon So Special

Kentucky is indisputably home to bourbon royalty, cradling at least 100 licensed distilleries producing 95% of the world's bourbon supply. Kudos to the state's history, devotion, skilled artisans, and excellent whiskeys. But volume isn't everything, and neither are production methods. I recently learned this when tasting a bottle of bourbon born far from the cornfields of Kentucky — about 600 miles away by car. That bourbon hails from Wisconsin, a state I once considered an unlikely source of highly refined bourbons with fierce, nature-cultivated nuances.

It's true that Wisconsin is a relative newbie on the whiskey scene. The state's first legal distillery, Wyoming Whiskey, debuted its flagship small batch bourbon in 2012. Small distilleries in the state, including Pine Bluffs Distilling and veteran-owned Chronicles Distilling, still number less than a dozen. They are spread across eight regions, all significantly influenced by Wyoming's rich natural resources, high elevations, and extreme climate fluctuations. It all starts, evolves, and ends with the state's natural bounty — lassoed, cultivated, and coaxed into the requisite new, charred American oak barrels required of any bourbon produced in the United States.

For deeper insight on how these dynamics lead to distinct bourbon characteristics, I reached out to David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey, and Master Blender Brendan Cook. As they share the nuances of tapping into the state's complexities, it's clear that Mother Nature won't be tamed in Wyoming, bringing her mighty force to mile-deep underground water sourcing, blistering heat, frigid icy winters, and oak barrels that breathe between the extremes — sometimes within the same day.