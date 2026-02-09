6 New Orleans Cocktail Recipes That Never Go Out Of Style

New Orleans isn't just famous for its cocktail culture and cherished tradition of savoring libations; it's the spiritual birthplace of American mixology. From the elegant French Quarter saloons where the Sazerac was born in the 1800s to the post-war tourist boom that gave us the Hurricane, these New Orleans staples helped establish the city's reputation as a cocktail haven.

A former French colony and present-day cultural melting pot, the port city of New Orleans proved to be fertile ground for the art of the cocktail. Combined with American ingenuity that has seen continuous refinement in the craft of modern mixology, what makes New Orleans cocktails truly timeless isn't just their delicious complexity — it's their ability to evolve while remaining anchored in tradition.

From the Champagne elegance of a French 75 to the herbaceous bite of a Sazerac, these cocktails not only tantalize the taste buds but also serve as a portal to a bygone era. Just in time for parade season, here are six New Orleans cocktails that never go out of style.