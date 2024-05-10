Brandy Crusta: The New Orleans Cocktail That Gives The Sidecar A Run For Its Money

New Orleans has a prominent place in mixology, with many iconic slings first shaken or stirred in the Southern city. The Sazerac — the first cocktail ever created in the U.S. — emerged there, as did the arduous-to-assemble Ramos Gin Fizz, and the Hurricane drink's origin story lies there, too.

Another pioneering — yet now often forgotten — New Orleans classic is the Brandy Crusta. Invented in the 1850s by Italian bartender Joseph Santini, the drink was among the earliest of the city's prominent slings. It employs a brandy spirit base — obvious from its name — combined with orange liqueur, lemon juice, and simple syrup. A few decades later, bartenders started adding maraschino liqueur, which became integrated into the recipe.

The cocktail is beautifully presented in a sugar-rimmed flute glass, with a large lemon peel rolled around the interior. Its color is a pleasing orange-pink, and the flavor is a balance of sweet and tangy. Perhaps it's surprising it went out of style, although some suggest it went on to inspire the similar Sidecar. So shake up the Brandy Crusta to see how it compares — you might just prefer it.