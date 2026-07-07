The 10 Best Rye Whiskeys For Beginners

The world of whiskey is a vast one, and if you're just getting into it, it can be overwhelming. Individual tastes are just as varied as what's in all of those bottles, after all, and even if you've found a few favorites among the standard offerings, getting into rye whiskey is a whole different beast.

Rye whiskey — as the name suggests — is made with rye added to the mash bill, and tends to be somewhat spicy. While all rye whiskeys technically have to be made with at least 51% rye, there's a wide variety in what you're going to get when you pick up a particular bottle — and some of them can be rough. In fact, if you're new to rye whiskey, the wrong bottle might just turn you away from these delightful yet admittedly polarizing whiskeys.

Of course, if you're looking to pick up your first bottle, there are options that will gently ease you into the world without being quite as toe-curling as some can be. We reached out to some industry experts for their picks on the best bottles to start with when it comes to rye whiskey. They definitely didn't disappoint, and gave us not only some great brands to try, but an explanation on the best ways to open the door into the world of rye.