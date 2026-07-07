The 10 Best Rye Whiskeys For Beginners
The world of whiskey is a vast one, and if you're just getting into it, it can be overwhelming. Individual tastes are just as varied as what's in all of those bottles, after all, and even if you've found a few favorites among the standard offerings, getting into rye whiskey is a whole different beast.
Rye whiskey — as the name suggests — is made with rye added to the mash bill, and tends to be somewhat spicy. While all rye whiskeys technically have to be made with at least 51% rye, there's a wide variety in what you're going to get when you pick up a particular bottle — and some of them can be rough. In fact, if you're new to rye whiskey, the wrong bottle might just turn you away from these delightful yet admittedly polarizing whiskeys.
Of course, if you're looking to pick up your first bottle, there are options that will gently ease you into the world without being quite as toe-curling as some can be. We reached out to some industry experts for their picks on the best bottles to start with when it comes to rye whiskey. They definitely didn't disappoint, and gave us not only some great brands to try, but an explanation on the best ways to open the door into the world of rye.
Sazerac Rye
Chris Walster is the whiskey expert over at The Cask Connoisseur, and told us that learning to appreciate rye whiskey is all about finding a well-balanced introduction. "For beginners, I would look for rye whiskeys that still have plenty of character, but also bring sweetness, fruit, vanilla, or caramel into the mix," he explained. "That balance is what makes rye enjoyable rather than intimidating." With that in mind, one excellent and acceptable option is Sazerac Rye.
Yes: This is rye whiskey remains an ode to 19th century New Orleans, including its rich history of saloons, drinking establishments, and the famous, classic, Sazerac cocktail. It's made by Buffalo Trace, and is an award-winning rye that's gotten a ton of attention and love from spirits competitions around the globe. According to Walster, "it is a great 'first proper rye,' because it gives you the classic rye spice, but it is not too aggressive. You get clove, vanilla, citrus, anise, and a smooth finish, so it is a good way to understand what rye is without feeling like you have gone straight to the deep end."
Lauded as a brilliant example of rye from the nose to the finish, there's a lot to love about this one — including the fact that it's almost surprisingly affordable. At the time of this writing, you can pick up a bottle for around $30.
Woodford Reserve Rye
There's something neat about finding a deliciously obscure bottle and realizing it's your new favorite, but the biggest brands in the country are popular for a reason. Like Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve is always a safe bet — and according to Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur, that extends to the distillery's rye.
It's a fairly affordable bottle, so you likely won't mind using it in a cocktail like Walster recommends. "Woodford Reserve Rye is another excellent entry point, particularly for bourbon drinkers," he told us. "It has spice black pepper, and mint, but there is also a lovely sweetness to it, with honey, apple, pear, and softer oak notes. It feels rounded and polished, which makes it a very approachable rye to sip neat, over ice, or in an old fashioned."
Building the perfect old fashioned means balance; sugar adds the sweetness, bitters add depth, and rye whiskey brings spice. The right whiskey makes all the difference, and Woodford Reserve's rye is a little unique. Walster notes that the distillery is still using a pre-Prohibition style mash bill that includes 53% rye. He explained this makes Woodford Reserve's rye not only great for beginners to taste, but to learn from, as it "gives it a little more rye character while still keeping it balanced."
Whistlepig PiggyBack
Ricardo Flores is the lead bartender at Restaurant R'evolution in New Orleans, and told us he has a few favorite rye whiskeys he recommends to those who are just getting into this particular type of spirit. "The best rye for a beginner isn't the rarest bottle on the shelf, or the one with the highest proof," he says. "It's the bottle that makes you want to pour a second glass, ask a few questions, and start exploring" — which is why he recommends Whistlepig PiggyBack rye.
Flores says that the distillery's 6-year-aged bottle perfectly balances spicy and sweet flavors. It helps introduce the flavor of rye in an accessible way while walking the line between tradition and modernity — even in spite of having a mash bill that's 100% rye. That — coupled with a 96.56 proof — means it's the ideal spirit to stand out and make a statement in a cocktail, all without being overpowering.
Expect to get the full character of rye here. A whiff brings the scents of cinnamon and black pepper — with a bit of citrus — while a sip brings heat, flavorful winter spices, and a dash of chocolate. An ideal candidate if you're looking for something to keep on hand to build some of the best rye whiskey cocktails around, it approaches the pricier end of the spectrum, but you'll be getting an outstanding introduction to the world of rye.
Widow Jane Paradigm Rye
Peck Slip Social is a whiskey-forward bar nestled in New York City's Seaport District, and it's safe to say it knows a thing or two about rye. You'll even be able to sample its own proprietary blend there, which co-owner Alex Davis told us was carefully curated to have a sweet-and-spicy balance that appeals to those just dipping their toe in the rye waters. If you can't make it there, you can still take her advice and pick up a bottle of Widow Jane's Paradigm Rye.
"Despite being 93 proof, this rye is very approachable," she explained. "It has a great blend of sweetness that helps balance the typical spice of a rye." This particular offering is a blend of rye whiskeys sourced from multiple states — including one from New York's Red Hook — to create something uniquely funky and fun.
Tasting notes include flavors like buttered rye toast, marmalade, cedar, orange, and, of course, pepper. On the nose, you can expect sweet scents of lychee, lemon, and flowers, with an experience that fades to Earl Grey tea and sandalwood. It's won some serious awards from competitions across the country, and at the time of this writing, you can expect to pick it up for around an average of $50 a bottle.
Jefferson Ocean Rye
Jefferson Ocean Rye is one of the pricier bottles we're talking about in this article. But it's also a highly-rated rye whiskey that comes recommended by many, including Peck Slip Social co-owner Alex Davis. "While this rye still has a good amount of spice, it also has strong caramel notes, which tempers the spice," she says. "There is still a little bite at the finish, as with most ryes, but the balance between smooth and spice makes this very approachable."
The name of this rye is very literal, as the distillery has a unique and absolutely epic way of aging spirits: It takes them to the high seas. Rye was added during the distillery's 26th trip, which left from Savannah, Georgia, went through the Panama Canal, spent some time in Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, California, and then headed back through Panama to return to Georgia.
Pretty wild, right? The ever-changing climate and movement of the ship is credited with creating a unique spirit. The whiskey has sweetness of caramel, marshmallow, and vanilla, along with those characteristic baking spices and a dash of — perhaps predictably — sea salt. If you're looking for something that's an introduction to rye while still being wonderfully complex and coming with a really neat story, this is an outstanding option.
Michter's US Kentucky Straight Rye
Michter's US Kentucky Straight Rye is one of the best whiskeys for a mint julep, and it's one of the best whiskeys for a Sazerac, too. However, it's so versatile that it can absolutely stand alone. That's what makes it a recommendation for rye whiskey beginners from The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster, who calls it, "probably the softest and most elegant of the beginner-friendly options."
He continued: "It has rye spice, but also pepper, citrus, butterscotch, and oak. It is a lovely bottle for someone who wants to explore rye as a sipping whiskey rather than only using it in cocktails." He recommends that newcomers should try it not only neat, but experiment with enjoying it with a few drops of water, or over ice — in addition to cocktails.
Walster told us that it's the spiciness of the rye that takes some getting used to, and many might choose to start with cocktails. Zack Flack, Head Bartender at The National, Autograph Collection in Downtown Oklahoma City, agrees. He told us, "It has enough rye spice to demonstrate what sets the category apart from bourbon, but not so much that it becomes polarizing for newer whiskey drinkers." It's all about understanding with this one, and it means that Michter's can do some seriously heavy lifting as a standout spirit for a cocktail, and ultimate transition to sipping.
High West Double Rye
Being a beginner and reaching for something that's proudly labeled as a double rye might seem a little strange, but according to Ron Hall, that's precisely what you should do. He's a bartender at The Edge Steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, and told us that High West's Double Rye is what he frequently recommends to those looking for an accessible rye.
"It offers the signature spice and character rye is known for, but in a balanced and approachable style that welcomes newcomers to the category." Hall had further advice, too, recommending High West Rendezvous as the perfect second bottle. He describes Rendezvous as being more complex than the Double Rye, and also says that one of the best ways to experience rye's ability to complement a rich, delicious dish is to serve it alongside some steak. Win? We think so!
"These two expressions provide an excellent journey into rye whiskey, showcasing both its accessibility and sophistication," he told us. The Utah-based distillery prides itself on offering whiskeys that deliver a taste of the American West, and they're doing it in an affordable way. The Double Rye retails for an average of about $34 per bottle as of this writing, while Rendezvous is on the higher end of the spectrum at an average of $73.
Rittenhouse Rye Bottled-in-Bond
Rye whiskey is pretty perfect if you're whipping up a Manhattan, as it brings a flavor that doesn't get lost against the backdrop of other strong ingredients. That's precisely why Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur recommends Rittenhouse Rye Bottled-in-Bond, saying that anyone who's looking to experiment with rye cocktails will find this one downright delightful.
"It is 100 proof so it has more punch, but that is exactly why bartenders love it," Walster told us. "It does not disappear in a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, or Sazerac. I would not necessarily make it someone's very first neat rye pour, but as a cocktail rye, it is a brilliant place to start." He cited the reasonable price (around $30 per bottle as of writing) as a selling point, too. The distillery behind Rittenhouse Rye is Heaven Hill, which recommends using this one in a Manhattan due to the balance of sweet and spicy.
Additionally, this rye whiskey was also suggested to us by Restaurant R'evolution lead bartender Ricardo Flores. He, too, cited an appreciation for a balanced flavor profile that both stands out as a rye and is welcoming to those who haven't had it before. And the fact that it can add something a little bit extra to any cocktail you decide to use it in is a plus.
Old Forester Rye
The history of distilling in the U.S. is a fascinating thing, and Old Forester was groundbreaking. It was the first distillery to use glass bottles for bourbon, and the brand's rye whiskey is a neat ode to some cool history. The mash bill that's used dates back to 1940, and the combination of high rye, malted barley, and corn result in a final product that's so well balanced that you might not even notice it's 100-proof.
The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster recommends this one for anyone who's looking for a rye whiskey with a funky sort of character that's front and center. "That higher proportion of malted barley is what makes it particularly interesting, because it brings a softer, slightly floral character that helps balance the sharper spice of the rye grain," he told Tasting Table.
Walster said this is a great option in cocktails or on its own, adding, "For beginners, I would probably describe this as a good 'next step' rye." This is the bottle to reach for when you're interested in learning more about how the spiciness of rye can come together with complementing flavors to create a whole that is greater than the sum of those parts. Plus, it's available at a price point — around $28 a bottle — that makes it perfect for experimentation.
Blackland Rye Whiskey
The finish of a rye whiskey can definitely stay with you for a while, and if you're looking for something a little more forgiving than most, Alex Davis from Peck Slip Social has a recommendation. That's Blackland Rye Whiskey, an 83-proof spirit made from two different rye whiskeys. One is from a mash bill of 95% rye with the rest malted barley, and it's then combined with another rye, which is quite interesting. The mash bill for the second is 80% rye, while the rest is triticale ... and if you're wondering what the heck that is, you're certainly not alone.
Triticale is actually a rye and wheat hybrid that was designed to be as tough and easy-to-grow as rye, while being a good source of vitamins and nutrients, and a similar set of characteristics as you'd find in wheat. When used in a spirit, it results in a brilliant creaminess that helps make Blackland's rye a standout.
According to Davis, the rye content "allows the aging process and the other parts of the mash bill to hold court as well, and lends to a sweeter end." It's spicy and smooth with plenty of caramel candy sweetness, and a finish that you're going to want to savor. Will it change the mind of the most devout rye cynic? It might.