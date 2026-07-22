The 10 Biggest Beer Myths People Still Believe Are Facts

Few things are as rewarding as kicking back after an incredibly long day, cracking open your favorite beer, and treasuring a few moments of serenity. The beer world is pretty neat, and it can be difficult to wrap your head around just how many options exist. Did you know that the world's biggest draft beer selection has more than 350 different brews on tap? That's absolutely wild, and sheer volume helps explain why choosing a good beer is more complicated than you'd think. It also doesn't help that there's a lot of misinformation, and oft-repeated claims that you've possibly heard so many times that it's easy to accept that they're true.

We'd like to clear up some of those myths. In this process, we'll talk about the neat history and fun science, and we'll give a few tips that will help you get the most out of your next pint. Along the way, you might just learn things you can drop into the conversation the next time you get together with friends for an impromptu beer tasting or brew pub outing, and honestly, any time we get to share some fun facts and funky history, we're there for it.

So, here's some real talk about some of the myths and misconceptions we've seen posted on social media, and heard pub-goers repeat time and time again. Let's see if we can do a little debunking to derail some of those tiresome and wildly incorrect conversations, shall we?