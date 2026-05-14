Does Cold Beer Go Bad If It Warms Up?

There's a beer myth that just won't seem to go away. What's worse is that it could result in perfectly good beer being discarded, or at least regarded with some reluctance. The myth is that once cold beer warms up, that's it — ruined — only good for trapping snails. This myth is likely a misunderstanding of how beer oxidizes over time. Don't get us wrong — keeping beer cold as much as possible is the best way to keep it tasting its best, but if your frosty brew doesn't stay ice-cold all the way home, all is not lost. If cold beer were ruined after warming up one time, there'd be hardly any good beer left in the world.

Beer degrades on a sliding scale, and the main villain that gains momentum as temperatures increase in pasteurized beer (most commercial beer) is the oxidation process. When beer oxidizes, it goes through a chemical process in which electrons play musical chairs across molecules, atoms, or ions, and this can be a result of oxygen or even trace metals in the beer, such as iron, copper, or manganese. The result is beer with a stale, muted flavor with notes like cardboard, paper, or even wine or sherry notes (not in a good way). Oxidization can also affect the volatile compounds in hop oils that contribute their tropical, piney, floral, or citrusy aroma and flavor, which is bad news for the fans of the many styles of IPA.