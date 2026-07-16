The World's Biggest Draft Beer Selection Is Found At This Southern US Spot With 350+ Brews On Tap
Craft beer has always been about choice. Experimentation and diversification have fueled an industry that drives passionate aficionados hunting for new options wherever they can find them. To a hop-head, finding out that there's a bar serving over 380 different beers is like telling David Attenborough that they've just discovered 380 new species of orangutan — and you can encounter them, and a mini golf course, all in one bar in North Carolina.
Raleigh Beer Garden has been open since July 2015 and holds two separate Guinness World Records for its beer selection. With over 386 beers on tap at the time of writing, it's easy to understand why this is a big deal for craft beer fans. It's a massive, family-driven spot, and the dizzying number of taps is split across a North Carolina brewery-specific bar, an International brewery bar, and a 24-tap system in the event field, and 12 rotating taps on the rooftop.
At the time of writing, Raleigh Beer Garden holds the Guinness World Record for "Most different varieties of beer on tap (commercially available)," which it earned in 2015 by showcasing 369 beers. In the same year, it also earned the Guinness World Record for "Most different beer brands on tap," pouring beer from 203 different breweries. Whether you want to sample every style of IPA, or discover something new, you'll likely find it at Raleigh Beer Garden.
You're spoiled for choice at Raleigh Beer Garden, but it may come at a cost
Beer spoils much faster if it's not kept cold, and there's scepticism that it's possible to chill and clean that number of beer lines Raleigh Beer Garden has adequately. According to the bar's social media, however, there is a substantial keg chiller on site with dedicated personnel to change them over and clean lines regularly. However, a 2025 Public Health Inspection revealed some shocking discoveries of live rodents and cockroaches in the kitchen, as well as rodent feces in food prep areas, on equipment, and in various areas of the kitchen.
Raleigh Beer Garden was issued a "B" grade and given explicit, strict instructions for improvements. Anecdotal complaints included backed-up sewage in the service area, harassment and mistreatment of employees, and general poor service and food quality. One ex-employee on Reddit corroborated the inspection results and claimed "there was more than one incident of a customer sitting at the bar and a roach crawling on them. I was told by management to tell people that it's just a 'harmless water bug'. I was horrified."
Raleigh Beer Garden maintains a positive 4.4-star rating on Google at the time of writing. Many reviews mention specific rockstar servers providing attentive service and helpful suggestions. In 2025, another Redditor provided insight into the future of the venue: "They just fired the old mgr and replaced with a good mgr I've worked with for years. Great guy. I hope he's able to turn things around there!" You should never order draft beer at a bar you don't already trust, and hopefully Raleigh Beer Garden can win back the trust of its lost customers.