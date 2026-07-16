The World's Biggest Draft Beer Selection Is Found At This Southern US Spot With 350+ Brews On Tap

Craft beer has always been about choice. Experimentation and diversification have fueled an industry that drives passionate aficionados hunting for new options wherever they can find them. To a hop-head, finding out that there's a bar serving over 380 different beers is like telling David Attenborough that they've just discovered 380 new species of orangutan — and you can encounter them, and a mini golf course, all in one bar in North Carolina.

Raleigh Beer Garden has been open since July 2015 and holds two separate Guinness World Records for its beer selection. With over 386 beers on tap at the time of writing, it's easy to understand why this is a big deal for craft beer fans. It's a massive, family-driven spot, and the dizzying number of taps is split across a North Carolina brewery-specific bar, an International brewery bar, and a 24-tap system in the event field, and 12 rotating taps on the rooftop.

At the time of writing, Raleigh Beer Garden holds the Guinness World Record for "Most different varieties of beer on tap (commercially available)," which it earned in 2015 by showcasing 369 beers. In the same year, it also earned the Guinness World Record for "Most different beer brands on tap," pouring beer from 203 different breweries. Whether you want to sample every style of IPA, or discover something new, you'll likely find it at Raleigh Beer Garden.