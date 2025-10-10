The Most Popular Style Of Craft Beer In The US

While craft beer breweries in the U.S. have been on a slight decline, the industry's creativity and ingenuity have helped beer giants like Anheuser-Busch grow their portfolios while allowing independent breweries to truly shine. Apart from being independent and creative, craft beer breweries have also been applauded for their sustainable, eco-friendly practices like using recycled packaging materials, repurposing spent grains, and exploiting renewable energy to fuel the brewing process.

Among the many craft beers worthy of calling out and celebrating, the most popular style in the US has been India Pale Ale, otherwise known as IPA. According to market research compiled via Accio, the IPA category represents nearly 40 percent of craft beer sales by volume. IPAs are a type of beer brewed with a high hop content, contributing to a bitter finish. That said, there are many different styles of IPA, offering a range of different flavors, hues, and other characteristics.

The range of styles is one of the key contributing factors to the IPA's success as America's favorite craft beer variety because there's a flavor and mouthfeel that satisfies both beer connoisseurs and newcomers to the craft beer scene. The IPA styles with the most appeal for consumers have been the Session IPAs for their lower ABV content and Hazy or Juicy IPAs, known to be less bitter than other IPA varieties while also bringing tropical fruity flavors to the mix.