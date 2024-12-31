New To IPAs? Here's The One Key Distinction You Need To Know

If you're new to IPAs, you might not know that it's an acronym for India Pale Ale, a beer characterized as a more bitter version of a pale ale with a high ABV (alcohol by volume). Since its inception in the late 18th century, the IPA is a category that has expanded to include numerous styles offered by countless brands. While experts can nitpick all the nuanced notes and other high-brow stats, Rich Higgins, Master Cicerone, certified sommelier and former brewmaster thinks that there's one key distinction you need to know when it comes to IPAs.

"There are 2 main families of IPAs these days: the bitter West Coast (aka American) IPAs and the more aromatic hazy IPAs. West Coast IPAs deliver lots of bitterness (ranging from medium to high), a decent amount of hop aromas, and is generally somewhat refreshing. Hazy IPAs are generally lower in bitterness (ranging from low to medium), and bring huge amounts of hop aroma, and usually have a fuller, softer mouthfeel that makes them less refreshing."

West Coast IPAs are also distinguished by their clear, transparent liquid, while hazy IPAs live up to their name with a cloudy, opaque appearance. The bitter taste and aromas that differentiate West Coast and hazy IPAs also have to do with when the hops are added. In West Coast IPAs, the hops are added early on in the boiling process to develop those intense bitter flavors. Hazy IPAs add hops either after the brew is boiled or even after fermentation.

