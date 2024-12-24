The Types Of Beer You Should Actually Be Serving Warm

Cracking open a cold one? Not so fast. While we see a lot of advertising for "ice cold beer," some brews actually taste better if you serve them a little warmer. How do you know what temperature different beers should be served at? We spoke with Geoff Bragg, Master Beer Judge of the Beer Judge Certification Program for his expert advice.

"Dark Ales and stronger alcohol beers tend to taste better warmer, and by warm we are talking in the range of 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit," he explains. "Cellar temperatures. These beers were traditionally held in a cellar and hand pumped at the bar in the days before refrigeration. Beer recipes were tailored to both the environment that they were fermented and served in."

To get more specific, he says, "We can take most English beers as a good example of beers that taste better in this range. If they are served colder, you lose some of the fruity esters that these beers are known for." This may have come as a surprise to American soldiers serving overseas during World War II. While the beer they found in local pubs was probably at least 10 degrees cooler than room temperature, it gave rise to the myth that English pubs serve "warm" beer.

